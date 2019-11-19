Roundup: Stone Ridge Christian wins second straight NorCal volleyball title.

Sydney Shaw was enjoying the moment. The Stone Ridge Christian junior was hugging her teammates, posing for pictures as the Knights celebrated their second straight Northern California Regional Division VI championship on Tuesday night.

However, there was a touch of sadness for Shaw because she knows the journey is over for this team.

“I’m sad that the season is over,” Shaw said. “This team went as far as we could. I never wanted this season to end because I’m playing with all my best friends.”

What a way to end the season.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The top-seeded Knights (37-4) swept No. 2 Fall River 25-18, 25-11, 25-15 to capture their second straight NorCal championship. The school will have to make room for another banner to hang in the gym to go next to last year’s championship and the two straight Sac-Joaquin Section blue banners.

The Stone Ridge Christian girls volleyball team celebrates after clinching the Northern California Regional Division VI championship against Fall River on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Shawn Jansen Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

“We’re excited to collect more decorations for our gym,” said junior Maartje Vander Dussen, who finished with 13 kills and 18 digs. “We had our white board and we were able to check off a league championship and a section title. Now we can check off state title.”

Knights coach Ken Shaw says his players had the championship game jitters all day. None of the players could eat throughout the day.

Once they shook off their nerves in the first game, SRC dominated.

“We lost four great seniors from last year’s team,” said Ken Shaw. “To come back and put in all their effort throughout the year just shows how much these girls love to play.”

The Knights finished the season winning a school record 24 consecutive matches.

Stone Ridge Christian junior Maartje Vander Dussen hits the ball against Fall River on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Shawn Jansen Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Sydney Shaw had a strong all-around game, finishing with 10 kills, and 12 assists. Jillian Schultz added 16 digs and Brooke Wareham finished with 27 assists.

There were many girls in tears after the Knights clinched the final point. For many of them, this journey together started years ago.

“A lot of us have been together since elementary school,” Syndey Shaw said. “I’ve been with some of them since kindergarten. They’re all my friends. I know the future will be great for our seniors. The fact that we’re all best friends is what makes this team unique.”

Girls Water Polo

El Cacpitan 13, Monache 12 in Merced — Kendall Thomas scored seven goals to lead the Gauchos (22-6) to a narrow win in the first round of the Northern California Regional Division III playoffs.

Christine Koenig and Alexis Smith both added two goals for El Capitan, which will face No. 1 seed Sonora on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Boys Water Polo

Northgate 13, Buhach Colony 5 in Walnut Ceek — Jack Bustabade and Drew Hill both scored two goals for the Thunder (17-9).

Bustabade and Jared Hoffart both had four steals and goalie Gannon Groth recorded eight saves.

El Diamante 14, El Capitan 12 in Merced — The fourth-seeded Gauchos saw their season end with a loss at home. El Diamonte will advance to Thursday’s game against top-seeded St. Ignatius of San Francisco.