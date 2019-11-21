‘He just wants to play.’ Merced linebacker has helped fuel Bears’ playoff surge.

Merced High junior linebacker Cody Chapman could be a key player in the Bears defense this season. Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

When Merced High football coach Rob Scheidt watches linebacker Cody Chapman play he’s reminded of one of his former Bears star Bernard Bolden.

Bolden had the ability to cover up for mistakes made by himself or a teammate with his speed and athleticism.

“Bernard used to use his speed and energy to make so many plays,” Scheidt said. “That’s what Cody does. He’s an eraser. He can erase other people’s mistakes.”

Scheidt and the No. 6 seeded Bears (7-5) hope Chapman can continue his stellar play when Merced travels to No. 2 Oakdale (8-3) on Friday night for a Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV semifinal game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

When Merced High lost inside linebacker Xavier Ortiz-Wilson to a knee injury late in the season, Chapman knew he had to do his part to make up for his teammate’s absence.

Chapman has done his part, racking up 44 tackles in the last four games. Last week, Chapman even helped on offense rushing for two touchdowns to help Merced erase a 14-point deficit at halftime to upset No. 3 seed Casa Roble 38-26.

“I knew I had to step up on defense more,” Chapman said. “One of our 11 was missing.”

Chapman’s approach to football is simple. He’s the type of player that just wants to strap on his gear, line up and get after it.

“He just wants to play,” Scheidt said. “That’s the thing about Cody. It’s not about the preparation for him. It’s not about the schemes. He’s just, ‘Let me line up and go hit somebody.’

“That’s what I like about him.”

Chapman feels being the youngest of seven brothers has worked toward his advantage.

“I was spoiled and I got all the love and attention,” Chapman said.

Chapman said growing up playing football with his older brothers also toughened him up.

“We were always playing football,” he said. “I would always run into them thinking I was the strong guy. It helped me get stronger and tougher.”

That toughness was put to the test this season as Chapman has had to play through injuries. He’s been at his best late in the season, recording 14 tackles last week against Casa Roble.

“It just seems like he’s been all over the field,” Scheidt said. “It’s been his attention to detail and his just wanting to make a play.”

Chapman said he’s been lobbying to see some time on offense for weeks and last week he got his chance when running backs Desmond Thompson and Misael Aguirre rolled their ankles.

Chapman carried the ball five times for 73 yards, including touchdown runs of 30 and 20 yards during the Bears’ second-half comeback.

“I enjoyed that,” Chapman said. “I’ve wanted to touch the ball for 11 games.”

Here’s a look at the other four teams in action on Friday night.

Buhach Colony senior Nate Ruiz breaks free for a 51-yard run during the Thunder’s 45-27 win over Roseville on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Dave Honey Stadium. Shawn Jansen Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Buhach Colony (11-0) at Placer (9-2) — This should be a physical matchup with two teams that like to pound the ball on the ground in this Sac-Joaquin Section Division III semifinal.

The Thunder showed their big-play ability last week against Roseville. Buhach Colony is averaging 292 yards rushing per game and have three players in Anthony Berry, Youlas Dickson and Nate Ruiz who have scored at least nine touchdowns.

The Hillmen offense is led by fullback Hans Grassman. The bruising 6-foot-4, 230-pound senior has rushed for 1,480 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Hilmar quarterback Seth Miguel throws the ball deep down the field during a game between Hilmar High School and Escalon High School at Hilmar High School in Hilmar California on September 20, 2019. John Westberg jwestberg@modbee.com

Ripon Christian (10-1) at Hilmar (10-1) — This is a rematch of last year’s Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI championship game won by the Yellowjackets 57-14.

The No. 3 seeded Knights are led by Sean McGovern, who has rushed for 1,239 yards and 23 touchdowns. Ripon Christian didn’t have to play last week because Calaveras had to forfeit the quarterfinal game because they played an ineligible player in the first round of the playoffs.

Hilmar quarterback Seth Miguel is coming off his best game. The Yellowjackets junior completed 15 of 18 passes for 324 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-17 win over Bear River.

Mariposa senior Logan Donati returns a punt during practice on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at Mariposa High School. Shawn Jansen Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Mariposa (7-4) vs Denair (7-4) at Turlock — The Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII championship game features two Southern League rivals. The top-seeded Coyotes defeated No. 2 Mariposa 14-13 on Oct. 25.

Denair is a defending section and state champion. The Coyotes are led by Dylan De Silva and his 1,565 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns

Mariposa running back Logan Donati rushed for 210 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s win over Vacaville Christian. Donati also had a receiving touchdown.

Dos Palos running back, Tyree Martin, left, tries to run away from Los Banos defender, Ryan Subia, Friday night, Aug. 23, 2019 at Loftin Stadium in Los Banos.

Dos Palos (11-1) at Yosemite (11-1) — A spot in the Central Section Division V Valley Championship game is on the line in this semifinal matchup.

After airing it out most of the season the Broncos went to the ground in last week’s win over Exeter. Ryan Ramirez and Tyree Martin combined for 201 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

The Badgers finished second to Washington Union in the North Sequoia League and averaged close to 33 points per game.