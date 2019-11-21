Golden Valley softball star makes her college choice official. Where is she headed?

Golden Valley senior Vanessa Saltos, center, poses for a picture with her father Robert and mother Malissa during her signing ceremony at Golden Valley High School on Thursday. Saltos is headed to Humboldt State to play softball. Golden Valley High School

Some athletes grow up knowing where they want to play in college from a young age. That wasn’t Golden Valley senior Vanessa Saltos.

“I’ve never had a dream school,” Saltos said.

The Golden Valley senior was afraid she wouldn’t know what it’s supposed to feel like if she found the right place.

That all changed after she visited Humboldt State in September. Saltos had found her dream school.

“Once I got to the campus, met the girls, experienced the culture, I really liked it,” Saltos said. “I love how important softball is over there.”

On Thursday afternoon Saltos signed her national letter of intent to play softball at Humboldt State in Cougar Arena in front of her family, friends, teammates and coaches.

“It was beyond special,” Saltos said. “I’m just so grateful that so many people came out to support me.”

Golden Valley High junior Vanessa Saltos rounds third base on a Maddy Stokes’ triple during the fifth inning of the Cougars’ 7-0 playoff win over East Union on Wednesday afternoon at Golden Valley High. Shawn Jansen Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Saltos will be a four-year varsity starter this spring for the Cougars. She was an all-Central California Conference first-team selection as a junior last year after hitting .505 with 11 doubles and 39 RBIs to help lead GV to a CCC championship.

“(Humboldt State) is definitely getting, first off, a great young lady,” said Cougars coach Ross Cruickshanks. “She has a great work ethic. She’s dedicated and she’s just a great teammate. She’s going to do whatever she has to do to get on the field.”

Saltos, who has a 4.1 GPA, is undecided about her major.

Until September she was undecided about her future.

“My whole life I’ve been told what school I’m going to go to from elementary school to middle school to high school,” Saltos said. “Now in college you have to choose your school and it’s a big decision. When it came down to it there were no cons with Humboldt. It was all pros.”

Saltos can’t wait for the next chapter in her softball career.

“I’m super excited,” she said. “I’ve been working toward this goal my entire life. I’m so glad it paid off. I’m going to have a great experience playing college softball.”