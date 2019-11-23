Dos Palos star tops 300 yards rushing as Broncos advance to Valley Championship.

Dos Palos running back, Tyree Martin, left, tries to run away from Los Banos defender, Ryan Subia, Friday night, Aug. 23, 2019 at Loftin Stadium in Los Banos. Los Banos Enterprise

The Dos Palos High football team will play for a Valley Championship for the first time since 2006.

For the second straight week the Broncos dominated with the running back duo of Tyree Martin and Ryan Ramirez as the No. 3 seed Dos Palos jumped out to a 20-point lead on their way to a 46-21 win over No. 2 Yosemite on Friday night.

“The kids are excited and we’re playing our best football right now,” said Dos Palos coach Rob Calvert, whose team improved to 12-1.

The Broncos will face No. 1 Caruthers in the Central Section Division V championship game on Friday at Caruthers at 7 p.m.

Yosemite (11-2) had no answer for Martin early or Ramirez late.

Martin had touchdown runs of 72, 85 and 48 in the first quarter. He had 290 yards rushing at half time and finished with 328 yards on 16 carries.

“I’ll be honest, we came out planning to throw the ball because we figured they would be playing us man,” Calvert said. “Then Tyree broke off a long run. We came back with the same play and we broke off an 80-yard run. He did it three times in a row. We didn’t have to throw the ball.”

The Badgers closed the deficit to 27-21 after Kyler Schaeffer returned the second-half kickoff 98 yards for a score.

Ramirez helped the Broncos pull away with three second-half touchdown runs of 4, 29 and 4 yards. He finished with 119 yards and four touchdowns.

Ramirez and Martin have scored 14 touchdowns combined in the last two weeks.

“If it isn’t broken, don’t try to fix it,” Calvert said. “Tyree is running great. Ryan is running really well. We just ran over them.”