Buzzer-beater helps Stone Ridge Christian basketball snap 96-game losing streak.

There were smiles, laughing, hugs and even tears.

The Stone Ridge Christian High boys basketball team was overcome with emotion after Tyler Eaton’s buzzer-beater gave the Knights a 40-39 win over Gustine on Friday night, snapping a 96-game losing streak.

“What made it great was the whole community was at the game,” said first-year coach Brian Jones. “There was faculty and alumni there. It was great to see the happiness and joy from the players. Some of the players were even crying.

“To get the first win in the first game is great.”

The 96-game losing streak was a state record according to CalHiSports. The Knights came into the season wanting to make sure it didn’t stretch to 100.

“I’ve been playing since I was a freshman,” said Eaton, who is now a junior. “I’ve experienced an 0-20 season. For me, I wanted this win really bad.”

The Knights trailed the Tribe by nine points at halftime.

Jones switched from a zone to a man defense in the second half and closed the deficit to one point heading into the fourth quarter.

Stone Ridge Christian trailed 39-38 with 4.8 seconds left when Jones called a timeout to draw up a play for Eaton.

Eaton got the ball at the top of the key, used a screen and went toward the basket.

“I was basically trying to get to the rack,” Eaton said. “I was trying to score, get fouled or kick the ball out for a three. I really didn’t think that much because it happened so quick. It felt so comfortable.”

Eaton drove through the lane and flipped the ball up off the backboard and through the net.

“Tyler only had one basket before that basketball,” Jones said. “We felt confidence in him to take that show. He’s probably going to be our leading scorer throughout the season. We were going to win or lose with that shot.”

Stone Ridge Christian’s last win came on Dec. 30, 2014 against Le Grand.

Eaton finished with five points and 12 rebounds. Freshman Will Bain led the Knights with 16 points, nine rebounds and four steals.

Stone Ridge Christian secretary Kay McKee caught the winning basket on video.

“I’ve probably watched the video about 1,000 times since the win,” Jones said.

Burbank 62, Golden Valley 51 in Sacramento — The Cougars dropped their season opener despite 18 points from Zack Fernandez.

Tyree Gill led Burbank with 19 points.

Girls Basketball

Golden Valley 43, West 25 in Merced — The Cougars were victorious in Hector Nava’s first game as coach.

Malaysia Lucero led GV with 15 points and Andrea Renteria scored eight.

Nava spent the past eight years coaching the Merced High boys basketball team.

Stone Ridge Christian 39, Gustine 29 in Gustine — The Knights opened the season with a win, scoring 12 points in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Ki’Onna Hilliard led SRC with 14 points.