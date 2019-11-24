Roundup: UC Merced men’s soccer wins two nailbiters to advance in National Tournament.

The UC Merced men’s soccer team defeated two top 25 teams to open the playoffs to advance to the NAIA National Championship Final Site in Irvine.

The 16-team single-elimination final site event runs from Dec. 2-7 at the Orange County Great Park Soccer Stadium.

The Bobcats (16-3-2) defeated No. 14 Corban University on penalty kicks on Saturday after the score was tied 1-1 after overtime in Salem, Ore.

Ricky Rosas (Fresno), Andres Lua (Le Grand), Juan Flores (Fresno), Manuel Romero, Miguel Coronado and Ivan Ceballos converted the Bobcats penalty kicks. Corban’s sixth PK smacked off the crossbar.

Lua, who was the Merced Sun-Star Soccer Player of the Year in 2017, scored the game’s first goal in the 66th minute.

The Bobcats opened the playoffs with a 1-0 win over No. 25 Menlo on Friday. Lua scored in the 95th minute. Former Livingston star Marco Sobrevilla had five saves at goalie and broke the UC Merced shutout mark for the season with his sixth.

It was the program’s first NAIA National Tournament victory.

Men’s Basketball

UC Merced 66, Westcliff University 62 in Merced — Ryan Haywood led the Bobcats with 17 points and five assists, while Jonah Cottrell added 13 points and a steal as UC Merced improved to 4-0 at home and 5-2 overall.

Women’s Basketball

Pasadena 60, Merced College 59 (OT) in Santa Ana — Cosette Balmy scored 29 points to lead Pasadena to a win over the Lady Blue Devils in the championship game of the Santa Ana Tournament.

Malaya Kendrick finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for Merced College (6-3). Jada Johnson added six points and 23 rebounds.

The Lady Blue Devils opened the tournament with a 104-21 win over College of the Dessert and a 94-55 win over Santa Ana in the second round.

Kendrick scored 27 points and Hope Salsig added 21 points against Santa Ana.

UC Merced 77, Westcliff University 55 in Merced — Mia Blevins scored a season-high 31 points to help the Bobcats even their record at 4-4 this season. Haylee Owen added a career-high 21 points for UC Merced.