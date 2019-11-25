‘I take a lot of pride in being a playmaker.’ Buhach Colony star named conference MVP.

Buhach Colony senior Youlas Dickson (23) follows teammate Tomas Sandoval around the edge during a playoff game against Roseville on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Youlas Dickson made his imprint on every Buhach Colony High football game this year. Whether it was on offense, defense or special teams, Dickson found a way to help his team.

The Thunder star returned seven kicks for touchdowns this season. He rushed for 648 yards and 10 touchdowns and was a lock-down cornerback.

“He’s a player that impacts all three phases of the game,” said Buhach Colony coach Kevin Navarra. “He excels at such a high level in all three phases and I think that’s what separates him from everybody else.”

The Central California Conference coaches agreed, selecting Dickson as the conference’s Most Valuable Player after helping Buhach Colony win the CCC championship.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“That means a lot,” Dickson said. “My hard work definitely paid off. It’s a blessing to be chosen as the MVP.”

Dickson’s performance wasn’t an accident. He spent hours in the weight room and on the field getting ready for the season.

Buhach Colony’s Youlas Dickson comes to the sideline after a long punt return in a game against El Capitan on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Dave Honey Stadium in Atwater, Calif. Shawn Jansen Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

“I missed a lot of stuff,” he said. “I missed hanging with my friends. I was always working out or training.”

Dickson hardly ever came off the field for Buhach Colony this season.

“I take a lot of pride in being a playmaker,” Dickson said. “I feel like I can play any position. When I workout, I don’t just workout at a specific position. I do defense and offense.”

Atwater quarterback Julius Peacock was named the Best Offensive Player and Buhach Colony outside linebacker Nate Ruiz was chosen as the Best Defensive Player.

Atwater quarterback Julius Peacock’s availability in this week’s playoff game against Kimball could be in question after he injured his hamstring late against Buhach Colony in the Bloss Bowl on Friday. Shawn Jansen Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Buhach Colony’s Tomas Sandoval was selected as the Offensive Lineman of the Year and Patterson’s Logan Foumai was picked as the Defensive Lineman of the Year. Patterson kicker Adrian Melesio was named the Kicker/Specialist of the Year.

Peacock threw for 1,544 yards and 16 touchdowns and also ran for 771 yards and four scores to help the Falcons make the playoffs.

Ruiz and Sandoval were a big reason for the Thunder’s success.

“This year, Nate was one of the more dominating forces on the edge,” said Navarra, who was also named the CCC Coach of the Year. “Every coach I talked to commented on (Ruiz) and how they had to change things to deal with him. Tomas is the ultimate team leader. He plays both sides of the ball. He’s a third-year varsity guy. He’s the heart and soul of our offensive and defensive line.”

Buhach Colony’s Nate Ruiz heads up field after catching a screen pass against El Capitan on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Dave Honey Stadium. Shawn Jansen Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

The all-first team selections at offensive line were Sandoval, Omar Ortega (Patterson), Jasper Saeturn (Merced), Boss Foumai (Patterson), Aristo Prado (Golden Valley) and Julian Gutierrez (Atwater).

Other first-team selections on offense were running backs Charles Jackson (Atwater) and Desmond Thompson (Merced), quarterbacks Peacock and Logan McCleery (Patterson), receivers Daniel De La Rosa (Atwater), Davante Imhoff (Paterson) and tight end Xavier Williams (Atwater).

The first-team defensive backs were Dickson, De La Rosa, Trey Paster (Buhach Colony), Misael Aguirre (Merced) and Jeremiah Robinson (Merced).

They were joined on the first team by defensive linemen Samari Russo (Buhach Colony), Jaylen Thao-Booth (Merced) and Boss Foumai (Patterson), defensive ends/outside linebackers Ruiz, Williams and A.J. Polk (Patterson). The first-team inside linebackers were Xavier Ortiz-Wilson (Merced) and O’shea Ward (Buhach Colony).

The kickers were Melesio, Manuel Flores (Atwater) and Eliud Inzuza (Golden Valley).

The second-team offensive linemen are Tou Her (Merced), Miguel Farias (Buhach Colony), Jared Mooneyham (Atwater), Thomas Carillo (Central Valley) and Jamarcus Phillips (Golden Valley).

Other second-team selections on offense include running backs Obidiah Godbolt (Patterson), Dickson, quarterback Seth Scheidt (Merced), receivers Erick Martinez-Stucchi (Central Valley), A.J. Cheeseborough (Merced) and tight end Russo.

The second-team defensive backs were Jimmy Espinoza (Atwater), Avery Townsel (Golden Valley), Brandon Veentra (Buhach Colony) and Angel Vega (Central Valley).

Other second-team selections on defense were defensive linemen Leo Memera (Atwater), Brandon Davis (Golden Valley), Damien Phillips (Merced), defensive end/outside linebackers Jacob Tanori (Buhach Colony), Isaiah Zamora (Atwater) and inside linebackers Cody Chapman (Merced) and Meliton Gutierrez (Atwater).