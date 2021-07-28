Merced softball star bringing home silver medal from the Tokyo Olympics

Merced native Madilyn “Bubba” Nickles, first row, second from left, is shown with the USA National Softball Team after winning silver medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Merced native Madilyn “Bubba” Nickles was a softball star even before she went to compete in the Tokyo Olympics — but now she has a shinny new medal to prove it.

The youngest member of the USA softball women’s national team, Nickles, 23, and her teammates won silver medals Tuesday. The team fell 2-0 to Japan in the gold medal match at the Tokyo Olympics.

“Even if. . . we didn’t get the outcome we wanted, I know we made God proud & will continue to praise Him for all He has done for us,” Nickles wrote on her Instagram page.

“This was an experience of a lifetime and I am so blessed God gave me these women as teammates, mentors, and sisters. Heartbreak is real. Disappointment is real. But I know a God whose redemptive plans are greater and it gives me confident hope for the future and this program. Medal or not, I loved every second of this journey, and I will hold the memories close to my heart forever.”

Prior to her Olympics experience, Nickles played softball for Merced High and UCLA.

During the Olympics she started right field in Game 4 against Australia, going 1 for 1 with a walk. She went 1 for 2 in the tournament.

Former Merced High star Madilyn Nickles will participate in the 2021 Summer Olympics in Japan as a member of the USA Softball team. Courtesy of USA Softball Courtesy of USA Softball

Natalie Nickles, Madilyn’s mother, took to Facebook to express how proud she was of her daughter and for the women’s team.

Her page was flooded with comments from Merced residents congratulating her Olympian daughter.

“We have another Olympic medalist to add to our little Central Valley community! Bubba & Team USA Softball are Silver Medalists,” she wrote.

“Bub had a plate appearance in Game 2 against Canada, and then stayed in for 3 innings in (Range Factor) RF, and got the start in Game 4 against Australia in RF. In the Tournament, she batted 0.500 (1-2) with a hard hit single down the 3B line, and a walk!”

Silver medalist team United States celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for softball at the at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Matt Slocum AP

It was the second time Japan defeated the American team, taking gold in the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.

The women’s national softball team won three consecutive Olympic gold medals in 1996, 2000, and 2004, and silver medals in the 2008 Summer Olympics.

“Today’s matchup was a typical USA versus Japan game,” said U.S. Olympic Softball Team Head Coach, Ken Eriksen in a story posted on the Team USA website. “It was tight all the way until the end. I think both teams played well and unfortunately tonight just wasn’t our night.”

“If you’re fan of softball in the United States, you have to be very, very proud of the team that went out and competed against Team Japan tonight,” Ericksen added. “These athletes gave their all for their teammates and their country.”

Nickles is the first Olympian from Merced County since former Merced High star Margie Dingeldein won a bronze medal in water polo and former Atwater High standout Jamill Kelly won a silver medal in wrestling at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.