Merced softball star shares her experience of winning silver medal at Tokyo Olympics

Former Merced High and UCLA star Madilyn “Bubba” Nickles brought home a silver medal as a member of the USA Softball team at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Nickles, 23, was the youngest member of the Olympic team.

During the Olympics she started right field in Game 4 against Australia, going 1 for 1 with a walk. She went 1 for 2 in the tournament.

The Sun-Star caught up with Nickles shortly after she returned home to talk about her experience.

Sun-Star: What did it mean to you to be part of this Olympic team?

Nickles: Being a part of this Olympic team is incredibly special because softball has not been on the Olympic stage for 13 years and being a part of the first time back in such a long time is such a blessing and honor.

Sun-Star: You’ve represented Team USA before, but how is different representing Team USA in the Olympics?

Nickles: It’s always been the same to represent Team USA regardless of whatever stage it is on. It’s about representing our country and what we stand for while also playing a sport I love. Olympics or not, playing for Team USA means more than any medal.

Sun-Star: Describe what the experience has been like for you being a part of this team?

Nickles: Being a part of the team, I learned a lot about myself and others. I learned how to be independent but also trusting of the women around me to help me when I needed it. There was a fine balance of trusting in myself while also trusting others.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Sun-Star: What did it feel like bringing home a silver medal?

Madilyn “Bubba” Nickles shows off her silver medal she won while playing softball for Team USA during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, at her home in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Nickles was named National Gatorade Player of the Year during her senior year at Merced High School and played college softball for the UCLA Bruins, helping lead the team to a NCAA National Championship in 2019. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Nickles: I think it’s cool winning a medal at all. I think when our team was standing on the podium, we were thinking we were the only team receiving a medal that lost our final game. At first that feeling of losing in general is not fun. Then we started thinking about it and seeing some of the other athletes with their medals, that’s when we started thinking it was pretty cool.

When I got home, I’ve let everyone hold it. They just love it and it brings joy to to me to be able to witness it. It’s been awesome.

Sun-Star: Who were some of your teammates you looked up to growing up? Do you have stories about meeting them for the first time?

Nickles: I looked up to a lot of these women growing up, especially with being the youngest player. I had never met any of them before playing with them or against them, so seeing them in person versus on a television screen was a trip.

Sun-Star: How was it different competing in the Olympics during the pandemic with no fans?

Nickles: It was a challenge at times. It was a weird experience. There were so many seats in the stadium and they were empty. I couldn’t imagine what it would have been like if everyone was there because it was so big.

Sun-Star: In 10 years what will you remember most about your Olympic experience?

Nickles: I still haven’t wrapped my head around it. I think one thing I’ll remember is just how close this sport brings me to other people. We had one moment in the Olympic Village where we talked about what was hard and how to overcome it. One thing that was said was ‘we’re all we have.’ We didn’t have family, friends or fans. We were it. It just brought us so close together.

I learned to embrace every single moment because you don’t know what it will turn into.

Sun-Star: What does it mean to represent your hometown on a big stage like this?

Nickles: Representing my hometown on a big stage means a lot to me, in that it means a lot to the little girls in the area who will be in my shoes one day. I hope it is encouraging for them to see someone from the same town be on such a big stage, so they know they can do it too.