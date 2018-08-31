‘Who will rise to the occasion when it counts.’ Blue Devils set to open season.

Merced College football coach Bob Casey is preaching for his players to have a short memory.
They have to forget about last year’s 9-2 season, which included a bowl appearance and an American Gold Coast co-championship. Just like last year’s team put the 8-3 season in 2016 in the rear view mirror.
“We have to have a short memory,” Casey said. “The success we had last year was great, but this is a different group, it’s a different schedule. We can’t take the foot off the pedal.”
The Blue Devils open the new season on Saturday against Foothill in Los Altos at 7 p.m.. The Owls finished with a 7-3 record last season.
“They were very successful last year as well,” Casey said. “They have a decent number of players coming back this year. They have their quarterback back. It’s going to be a good matchup.”
The Blue Devils will be young this season. Only 20 players on Merced College’s roster of about 60 players return from last year. Of those 20, about 10 saw significant playing time.
There’s been a lot of competition in camp for starting spots and playing time, including quarterback. Casey played six quarterbacks during the Blue Devils scrimmage against Modesto Junior College last week.
Sophomore Andrew Morris will likely get the first snaps, but expect to see multiple quarterbacks until somebody earns the job.
Running back looks to be a strength with the return of Leka Lotulelei, who rushed for 1,384 yards and six touchdowns last season. Alex Gutierrez also returns after rushing for 285 yards and five touchdowns.
Red-shirt sophomore W.R. Sanders also looks to work his way into the backfield rotation.
“We do have a lot of talent and a lot of depth in the backfield,” Casey said. “It’s my job to try to get those guys touches and opportunities.”
The Blue Devils return Elijah Macklin and Eren Jenkins at receiver. Freshmen Tihon Hines, Donte Askew, Daniel Guerrero and Gaven Azevedo are all trying to work their way into the lineup.
The offensive line will be young with just one returning starter in left tackle Dallas Reins.
The defense will be led by sophomores Christopher Meneley, Justin Landero, Danny Chavez and Hunter Stefani.
“I think a lot of positions we’re trying to clear up as far as what the pecking order will be,” Casey said. “We’re looking to see who will rise to the occasion when it counts.”
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
Comments