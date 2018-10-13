Sanders runs wild to help Merced College football defeat Monterey Peninsula.

Darrius Cole threw three touchdowns and WR Sanders had a monster day on the ground as the Merced College football team defeated Montere Peninsula 35-22 on Saturday afternoon at Stadium ’76.
Cole connected on a touchdown pass of 30 yards to Darius Mack to give the Blue Devils (3-3 overall, 2-0 Golden Coast Conference) a 22-15 lead in the third quarter.
After the Lobos (4-2, 2-1) pulled even at 22-22, Cole engineered another scoring drive in the second half and this time found receiver Elijah Macklin open in the back of the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown pass. Cole completed 11 of 22 passes in the game and finished with 100 yards passing.
The story of the day was Sanders, who turned in his best game in a Blue Devils uniform.
The sophomore broke free for a 74-yard touchdown run in the second quarter that gave MC a 15-7 lead. Sanders later added a 1-yard scoring run when he took a pitch from Cole that extended the Blue Devils’ lead to 35-22 late in the fourth quarter to help put the game away.
Sanders gashed the Lobos defense for 279 rushing yards on 22 carries.
Cole’s other touchdown pass came in first quarter when he connected with Markus Brady for an 8-yard scoring strike to open up the scoring to give Merced College a 7-0 lead.
Hunter Nye rushed for 199 yards and two touchdowns for Monterey Peninsula.
The Blue Devils are at Hartnell next Saturday at 6 p.m.
