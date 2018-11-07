Notebook: Merced College water polo teams head to NorCal Regionals

The Merced College men’s and women’s water polo teams are headed to the Northern California Regional Tournaments this week.
The MC men are the No. 3 seed with a 25-5 record. The Blue Devils will play No. 6 seed Ohlone (9-12) at 3:40 p.m. on Friday at West Valley College.
Merced College has been led by Connor Norton, who leads the state with 146 goals. Merced College’s Abraham Santana finished second in the Coast Conference with 129 assists.
The Merced College women are the No. 4 seed in NorCal and will open against No. 5 American River (13-6) at 1 p.m. on Friday at West Valley College.
The Blue Devils are led by sophomore Hope Stokes, who finished 14th in the state in goals with 68, second in the state in assists with 60 and fourth in the state in steals with 72.
Grace Mello has led MC in scoring with 70 goals, which ranks 10th in the state.
Merced College women’s basketball hosts Pepsi Classic
The Merced College women’s basketball team opened the season by winning the tournament championship at Delta College last week, including a win over NorCal No. 1 College of Sequoias in the championship game.
The Lady Blue Devils will try to make it two tournament championships in a row when they host their own Pepsi Classic, which begins on Thursday at Don Reid Court.
Merced College (3-0) will play Santa Rosa Junior College to close out the first night at 7 on Thursday.
The tournament opens with a 1 p.m game between Diablo Valley College and Fresno City College. Merritt and Foothill College will follow at 3 p.m. Cypress and Porterville will play the third game at 5 p.m.
UC Merced teams prepare for conference tournaments
The Bobcats men’s soccer team won their first regular season California Pacific Conference championship with a 3-0 win over Soka University last Friday. UC Merced will enter the Cal Pac tournament as the top seed.
Artemio Contreras became the program’s all-time leading scorer with two goals in the win over Soka, helping extend the Bobcats unbeaten streak to 11 games. Contreras broke the record held by Cody Golbad.
Contreras has 123 career points, which includes 47 goals.
The Bobcats will face an opponent to be determined on Thursday at 11 a.m. in Torrance.
The Bobcats women’s soccer team heads to Arizona on Thursday to play No. 3 Benedictine University in the California Pacific Conference semifinals at 2:30 p.m. in Prescott, Ariz. UC Merced (10-6-2 overall, 8-2 Cal Pac) in the No. 2seed.
Emily Burnett brings a six-game goal streak into the conference playoffs for the Bobcats.
The Bobcats women’s volleyball team will face Embry-Riddle University in the conference semifinals on Thursday at 4 p.m. in Prescott, Ariz. UC Merced finished with an 11-13 record overall and a 9-7 record in the Cal Pac.
Merced College hosting Hall of Fame Dinner
Merced College is hosting a Hall of Fame Dinner in which the Blue Devils state championship football, men’s basketball and baseball teams will be inducted into the Merced College Hall of Fame.
The 1978 football team will be honored along side the 1977-78 and 1978-79 men’s basketball teams and the 1978 and 1979 baseball teams.
The ceremony and dinner will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 8 at the Merced College gymnasium. Tickets are $45 per person or $450 for a table of eight.
Tickets can be purchased by making a check to the Merced College Foundation/Athletics or online via PayPal at www.mercedcollegefoundation.org.
For more info: contact Steve Cassady at (209) 658-1659 or Nancy Bates at (209) 384-6322.
Comments