UC Merced women’s volleyball team headed to NAIA Championship tournament for first time

The UC Merced women’s volleyball team celebrates after winning their first ever California Pacific Conference Tournament championship on Tuesday, March 6, 2021. UC Merced Athletics

For the first time in school history the UC Merced women’s volleyball team is headed to the NAIA Championship tournament.

The Bobcats (7-6) earned an automatic berth to the tournament by winning their first ever California Pacific Conference Tournament championship on Tuesday with a 17-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-15 victory over No. 2 seed University of Saint Katherine.

“The girls are super excited to create a little history at UC Merced,” said Bobcats coach Ai Prachumsri.

It was a Cinderella run for UC Merced, which had to win a five-game thriller over Simpson University in the final match of the regular season to qualify as the fourth and final team for the California Pacific Conference Tournament.

“I think it started with our last game, which was a do-or-die game,” Prachumsri said. “We barely pulled it out in five game. We had to persevere. That carried through in the tournament and things clicked for us the last two games. We’ve gelled really well and we’re playing with a lot of confidence.”

Junior outside hitter Olivia Harden turned in a career-best performance with 22 kills in the championship match against Saint Katherine. Nineteen of Harden’s 22 kills came in the final three sets.

Freshman setter Serena Choi recorded 32 assists in the title match to go along with eight digs and two blocks.

Senior libero Madison Mayoralgo added 17 digs in the championship match and junior outside hitter Lexus Lagumbay added 17 digs, eight kills and two aces.

The Bobcats upset the No. 3 seeded La Sierra University 25-15, 25-18, 23-25, 25-13 in the first game of the tournament.

UC Merced made the conference championship game for the second consecutive season and the third time in the last four years.

“As the fourth seed we were the last team in the conference tournament,” Prachumsri said. “It was a pretty unexpected run.”

Prachumsri and his team now wait to see where they will open the NAIA Championship tournament, which will begin on April 17. UC Merced’s will find out its first round opponent and where it will play on Monday, April 12.

The Bobcats have been competing in the NAIA since 2012.

“We’ll probably open up some where on the west coast,” Prachumsri said. “Until then we’ll try to stay healthy and try to prepare the best we can. No matter who we play we’ll be as ready as we can.”