Merced College women race to state basketball quarterfinal victory

Merced College freshman Malaya Kendrick (15) attempts a layup during a Northern California playoff game against Cabrillo College in Merced on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Kendrick, a 5-foot-7 freshman point guard from Fresno’s Edison High, was named first-team all-Northern California during a banquet Thursday night, March 14 before the state quarterfinals. Teammate Suzuna Shoji was selected third-team all-NorCal. Shawn Jansen sjansen@mercedsun-star.com