The people’s choice: Stone Ridge’s Barragan wins online poll for Player of the Week.

The fans have spoken as Stone Ridge Christian’s Michael Barragan has won the Merced Sun-Star online poll for Player of the Week.
Barragan rushed for 75 yards and three touchdowns in the Knights’ 35-12 win over Vacaville Christian to open the season.
The poll went live on Tuesday afternoon and there were 26,533 votes cast before it closed at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Barragan received 10,521 votes, which was 39.63 percent of the total votes counted.
It’s a pretty remarkable number, considering Stone Ridge Christian has an enrollment of 139 students.
Atwater’s Darius Hyde made a late charge and finished with 9,046 votes for 34.08 percent. Hyde scored three touchdowns in the Falcons’ 49-7 win over Merrill West.
Los Banos’ Adrian Antangan and Le Grand’s Tony Garcia were the other nominees from the Aug. 17th games. Garcia rushed for 277 yards and two touchdowns to help the Bulldogs defeat Livingston 27-20. Antangan finished with 12 tackles and one sack in the Tigers’ 26-20 win over Dos Palos.
Each week the Sun-Star will run an online poll to give fans an opportunity to choose a football player of the week. We’ll also do a similar poll for girls volleyball player of the week starting next week.
