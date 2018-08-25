Roundup: Sharp scores four touchdowns, Hilmar routs Los Banos. Golden Valley wins again.

Fifty-six years later, Hilmar High got it’s revenge.
Isaac Sharp scored four touchdowns to lead the Yellowjackets to a 41-9 win over Los Banos at Loftin Stadium on Friday night in Los Banos.
It’s the first time the two schools have played since 1962. Legend has it that the Tigers were ahead 47-7 at the half in that 1962 matchup when the lights went out. From what Hilmar coach Frank Marques and Los Banos coach Dustin Caropreso have heard, it was a Hilmar administrator who turned out the lights that night.
The Yellowjackets looked every bit the section championship contender on Friday night.
Quarterback Tristan Crowley got the scoring started with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Bryan Millan and then Crowley scored on an 18-yard run to give the Yellowjackets (2-0) a 13-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Los Banos’s Chase Ferreira kicked a 28-yard field goal to pull the Tigers within 13 in the second quarter.
However, Sharp took over.
The Hilmar star returned the ensuing kickoff 83 yards for a score. He followed that up with 15-yard touchdown run and then scored on a 48-yard screen play to extend the Yellowjackets’ lead to 34-3 at the half.
Sharp added a 50-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
“Sharp had a great game,” Marques said. “He ran a kickoff back, he caught a pass for a touchdown and he ran for a touchdown. That helped but our defense really shifted the game. Our defense shut down their running game. That forced them to throw the ball more than they wanted.”
Hilmar held Los Banos to just 34 rushing yards in the game.
Roosevelt 16, Dos Palos 13 (5 OT) in Fresno – The Broncos lost in overtime for the second consecutive week. This time it went five overtimes before Roosevelt’s Jesus Romero kicked a 20-yard field goal to win it.
“What do you say to your kids after five overtimes. Jeez,” Dos Palos coach Kevin Jones said. “Again our kids didn’t quit. It was back and forth. They tried four field goals in the first four overtimes and we blocked all of them.”
The Broncos came into the game after losing 26-20 in overtime to Los Banos last week in the Westside War.
Dos Palos had a touchdown run called back for a holding penalty in the third overtime. The Broncos were driving in the fourth overtime, but fumbled inside the 5-yard line.
The Broncos sent the game into overtime with a late touchdown in the fourth quarter as Michael Merrell hooked up with Zane Merrell for a 42-yard pass with 1:36 remaining that tied the game at 13-13. Dos Palos missed the extra point that would have given the Broncos the lead.
Golden Valley 36, Hoover 0 in Fresno – The Cougars are off to a 2-0 start as Etrell Bowers hauled in two touchdowns from Jonny Peredia. The duo connected on a 22-yard touchdown to give GV a 16-0 lead with 5 minutes left in the first quarter.
Bowers added a 10-yard touchdown catch in the second half.
Jaren Phillips added touchdown runs of 1 and 11 yards for Golden Valley. Davon Johnson also returned an interception 18 yards for a score.
Stagg 33, Atwater 27 in Atwater – Charles Jackson scored two touchdowns and Isaiah Deleon connected on touchdown passes to Darius Hyde and Nate Knight, but the Falcons (1-1) couldn’t catch the Delta Kings (1-1) late after falling behind 20-7 earlier in the game.
Golden West 46, El Capitan 6 in Visalia – Kevin Reid returned a kickoff for a touchdown for the Gauchos’ lone score of the game. The Trailbazers scored the final 43 points of the game.
Tracy 62, Buhach Colony 28 in Tracy – The Bulldogs scored the first 21 points of the game and were off and running against a Thunder defense that only gave up six points last week in a 13-6 win over Gregori.
Ripon Christian 63, Stone Ridge Christian 12 in Atwater – Michael Kamps scored four touchdowns for Ripon Christian and Cade Alger threw for three scores in a rout of SRC (1-1).
One of the highlights for Stone Ridge Christian was a 75-yard touchdown run by David Boyce.
Summerville 10, Mariposa 9 in Tuolumne – The Grizzlies (1-1) drove down the field and scored to pull within one point with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but missed the extra point that would have likely sent the game into overtime.
Other Area scores:
Gustine 21, Linden 18
Johansen 26, Delhi 0
Amador 24, Livingston 0
Lemoore 43, Chowchilla 18
