Roundup: Le Grand volleyball defeats Merced in five games.

Merced Sun-Star Staff

August 31, 2018 10:57 AM

LE GRAND

Alexis Aguallo served up seve service points in the fifth game as the Le Grand High girls volleyball team outlasted Merced 20-25, 25-17, 25-17, 22-25, 15-13 on Thursday night.

Aguallo finished with four aces.

Alexa Ultreras recorded 18 digs and five blocks for Le Grand (3-3). Prscilla Barnett added 11 kills.

Stone Ridge Christian 3, Venture Academy 0 in Merced – Maartje Vander dussen recorded 11 kills and three aces as the Knights opened up Central California Athletic Alliance play with a 25-6, 25-6, 25-6 victory at home. It was the third straight win in three consecutive nights for SRC (6-3).

Girls Water Polo

Pitman 11, Golden Valley 7 in Merced – Libby Hamilton, Gabby Sequin and Lily Joyner all scored two goals for the Cougars. Savanna Costa added 11 saves in the cage.

Girls Tennis

Golden Valley 7, Patterson 2 at Patterson – Kayla Parolini, Anaya Vega, Estrella Moreno, Micaela Garcia and Karina Figueroa all won their matches to lead the Cougars to victory.

El Capitan 7, Atwater 2 in Merced – Jenasis Yarrell was one of four singles winners for the Gauchos as they opened Central California Conference play with a win.

