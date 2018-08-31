Roundup: Le Grand volleyball defeats Merced in five games.

Alexis Aguallo served up seve service points in the fifth game as the Le Grand High girls volleyball team outlasted Merced 20-25, 25-17, 25-17, 22-25, 15-13 on Thursday night.
Aguallo finished with four aces.
Alexa Ultreras recorded 18 digs and five blocks for Le Grand (3-3). Prscilla Barnett added 11 kills.
Stone Ridge Christian 3, Venture Academy 0 in Merced – Maartje Vander dussen recorded 11 kills and three aces as the Knights opened up Central California Athletic Alliance play with a 25-6, 25-6, 25-6 victory at home. It was the third straight win in three consecutive nights for SRC (6-3).
Girls Water Polo
Pitman 11, Golden Valley 7 in Merced – Libby Hamilton, Gabby Sequin and Lily Joyner all scored two goals for the Cougars. Savanna Costa added 11 saves in the cage.
Girls Tennis
Golden Valley 7, Patterson 2 at Patterson – Kayla Parolini, Anaya Vega, Estrella Moreno, Micaela Garcia and Karina Figueroa all won their matches to lead the Cougars to victory.
El Capitan 7, Atwater 2 in Merced – Jenasis Yarrell was one of four singles winners for the Gauchos as they opened Central California Conference play with a win.
