Roundup: Barnett propels Le Grand volleyball to win. Merced girls golf undefeated.

The Le Grand High girls volleyball team improved to 2-0 in the Southern League with a 25-13, 25-6, 25-8 sweep of Delhi on Thursday night.
Priscilla Barnett led the way for Le Grand with five kills, two blocks and six aces.
Stone Ridge Christian 3, Brookside Chistian 0 in Merced – Sydney Shaw served up 10 aces as the Knights defeated Brookside Christian 25-3, 25-7, 25-4 to improve to 2-0 in the Central California Athletic Allance.
Laura Hooker added 11 digs and Brooke Wareham chipped in with 16 assists.
Girls Golf
Merced 249, Atwater 280 in Atwater – The Bears improved to 4-0 behind Phoebe Arista and Kaitlyn Neely. The Bears duo both shot 47 at Rancho Del Rey Golf Course.
Aiden Perry led the Falcons (2-2) with a 49.
Girls Tennis
Merced 7, Buhach Coloy 2 in Merced – Giana Aice, Rebekah Friedman, Cailey Holl, Katelyn Huie and Sarah Pagano all won their singles matches to help the Bears pick up a CCC win.
Comments