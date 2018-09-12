McBride helps Buhach Colony girls open up with water polo win over Golden Valley

Erin McBride had a strong all-around performance to help the Buhach Colony girls water polo team open Central California Conference play with a 15-2 win over Golden Valley on Tuesday.
McBride finished with four goals, two assists and three steals for the Thunder, who are trying to win a second straight conference championship after sharing the title with El Capitan last season.
Ashland Alcorn added three goals, two assists and two steals and Gabi Perez recorded two goals, four assists and seven steals. Buhach Colony goalie Tarveen Takhar stopped 16 shots in the cage.
Boys Water Polo
El Capitan 22, Livingston 4 in Livingston – Tyler Paskin scored four goals as the Gauchos (6-2 overall, 1-0 CCC) won their first CCC game. Rocco Cuttone, Andrew Brown and Kaileb Michael all scored three goals for El Capitan.
BC 12, GV 3 in Merced – Colin McIhatton scored four goals to go along with three assists and four steals as the Thunder cruised to a win over the Cougars.
Brayden Fookes added three goals and Will Seifert scored twice for Buhach Colony.
Girls Volleyball
Stone Ridge Christain 3, Big Valley Christian 0 in Modesto – Said Tucker had 15 kills and Maartje Vander dussen added 12 kills and 20 digs for the Knights. Sydney Shaw finished with 16 assists for SRC (5-1, 3-0 Central California Athletic Alliance).
Girls Tennis
Atwater 5, Golden Valley 4 in Atwater – The Falcons handed the Cougars (3-1) their first CCC loss. Anessa Cardenas and Alondra Celis won their singles matchs for Atwater and the Falcons swept the three doubles matches to pull off the victory.
Atwater improved to 2-2 in the CCC.
Girls Golf
Merced 281, Central Valley DQ in Merced – Aubrey Aponte paced the Bears (5-0 CCC) with a round of 49. Phoebe Arista recorded a 53 and Kaitlyn Neely a 57 for Merced. Central Valley only had four golfers.
