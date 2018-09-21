Thomas scores 11 goals to lead El Capitan water polo past Merced.

Kendall Thomas turned in a big performance, scoring 11 goals and recording nine steals as the El Capitan High girls water polo team defeated Merced 17-3 on Thursday at El Capitan.
Jessica Delgado added two goals and Alexis Smith scored a goal and finished with three assists for the Gauchos.
Madeline Hall, Sophia Hart and Hannah Steele all scored one goal for the Bears.
Buhach Colony 15, Patterson 1 in Patterson – Erin McBride scored five goals and finished with two assists to help lead the Thunder past the Tigers. Lizzie Bryan and Kristy Bradley added three goals each and Gabi Perez collected three assists and five steals for BC.
Boys Water Polo
El Capitan 17, Merced 6 in Merced – The Gauchos remained unbeaten in the CCC at 4-0 with a win over the Bears. Nick Eckles scored three goals and had two steals for Merced. Bears goalie Owen Krieger has nine saves.
Girls Volleyball
Le Grand 3, Waterford 0 in Le Grand – The Bulldogs remained unbeaten in the Southern League at 6-0 after a three-game sweep of the Wildcats. Alexis Aguallo had eight digs and six aces for the Bulldogs. Priscilla Barnett finished with a team-high eight kills.
Stone Ridge Christian 3, Elliot Christian 0 in Lodi – Maartje Vander dussen finished with nine kills and Sasha Stillman had 14 aces as the Knights rolled to a 25-4, 25-3, 25-10 victory.
