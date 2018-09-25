Buhach Colony goes the distance with Atwater in volleyball thriller.

The Buhach Colony girls volleyball team improved to 6-0 in the Central California Conference with a five-set win over Atwater on Monday night.
The Thunder survived a 25-14, 25-15, 22-25, 27-29, 15-12 marathon against the Falcons.
Cameron Gray (18 kills) and Miranda Baptista (17 kills) helped lead the charge for Buhach Colony, which is trying to win its first conference championship since 2007. The Thunder have a one game lead in the standings over El Capitan at the midway point of the CCC season.
Mallory Pazin orchestrated the offense with 39 assists and Leanne Melo led the defense with 13 digs. Morgan Johnson recorded 7 blocks up front for BC.
Merced 3, Golden Valley 0 in Merced – The Bears improved to 3-3 in the CCC with a 28-26, 25-17, 25-17 win over Golden Valley at home. Ellie Hamm recorded 20 kills for Merced and Roy Foroutan finished with 17 digs. Faith Oseguera had 20 assists.
Girls Golf
Merced 248, Patterson 340 in Patterson – Kaitlyn Neely and Audrey Aponte both carded rounds of 46 to pace the Bears, who improved to 7-0 in the CCC. Phoebe Arista turned in a round of 47 to help Merced remain unbeaten in the quest for its first league championship in program history.
