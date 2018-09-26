Roundup: Buhach Colony boys water polo picks up big win over El Capitan.

The Buhach Colony boys water polo team picked up a big win with an 11-7 victory over El Capitan on Tuesday evening. The Thunder improved to 4-0 in the Central California Conference with the win.
Will Seifert and Jack Bustabade led the way with three goals each. Aaron Helfgott also had four steals, Braydin Fookes finished with three assists and Andra Dalia stopped nine shots in the cage.
El Capitan dropped to 4-1 in the CCC with the loss.
Merced 12, Livingston 2 in Livingston – Easton Hamm scored four goals and recorded seven steals to help the Bears improve to 2-2 in the Central California Conference. David Chen added three goals and four assists for Merced.
Girls Water Polo
El Capitan 16, Buhach Colony 7 in Atwater – Kendall Thomas poured in eight goals and came away with six steals as the Gauchos remained unbeaten in CCC play at 5-0. Alexis Smith added three goals for El Capitan. Gabi Perez finished with three goals and seven steals for the Thunder.
Merced 14, Livingston 2 in Livingston – Anjoleena Garza scored four goals and Jackie Moulasy, Baily Russell and Laura Tweed added two scores as the Bears improved to 3-1 in the CCC.
Girls Volleyball
Le Grand 3, Gustine 0 in Le Grand – Priscilla Barnett recorded nine kills and face aces to propel the Bulldogs to a 25-7, 25-13, 25-10 win over the Reds to improve to 7-0 in the Southern League. Alexis Aguallo added ll digs for Le Grand.
Stone Ridge Christian 3, Venture Academy 0 in Stockton – Laura Hooker recorded 19 digs as the Knights improved to 7-0 in the Central California Athletic Alliance with a 25-13, 25-8, 25-6 win. Sadi Tucker and Martje Vander dussen both had seven kills for SRC.
