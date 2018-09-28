Roundup: Hooker, Shaw help lead Stone Ridge Christian volleyball past Golden Valley

Laura Hooker recorded 25 digs as the Stone Ridge Christian High girls volleyball team swept Golden Valley 26-24, 25-13, 25-23 at Cougar Arena on Thursday evening.
Maartje Vander dussen and Sasha Stillman both finishes with 10 kills and Sydney Shaw recorded 20 assists as the Knights improved to 21-6 overall this season.
Le Grand 3, Denair 0 in Le Grand – Alexa Ultreras finished with nine kills, one block and four aces as the Bulldogs improved to 8-0 in the Southern League. Alexis Aguallo added 10 digs for Le Grand.
Dos Palos 3, Tranquillity 0 in Tranquillity – Priscilla Glase led the Broncos with 18 kills in a 25-15- 25-13, 25-19 win on the road. Brooke Lawson added 19 assissts for Dos Palos.
Girls Water Polo
Merced 16, Atwater 5 in Merced – Madaline Hall scored eight goals and Bailey Russell added three goals as the Bears improved to 4-1 in the CCC. Hall added four steals and two assists. Laura Tweed (seven steals) and Sophia Hart (six steals) helped lead the defense.
Merced 16, Atwater 11 in Merced – Easton Hamm poured in eight goals and Nick Eckles finished with two goals, five assists and eight steals as the Bears knocked off the Falcons. Owen Krieger turned away 10 shots in the cage for Merced.
Girls Golf
Merced 251, Buhach Colony 260 in Atwater – Kaitlyn Neely recorded her career best round with a 45 to help the Bears remain unbeaten in the Central California Conference at 9-0.
Aubry Aponte (48) and Phoebe Arista (49) also finished with sub-50 rounds for the Bears.
Maddie Freitas and Caitlin Garcia carded rounds of 49 for the Thunder (7-2 CCC).
