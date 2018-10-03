Roundup: Le Grand, Stone Ridge Christian volleyball remain unbeaten in league.

Alexa Ultreras helped the Le Grand High girls volleyball team improve to 9-0 in the Southern League with 17 kills and six blocks in a 25-10, 25-19, 25-9 victory over Delhi on Tuesday night.
Cindy Zaragoza added 14 assists and Alexis Aguallo chipped in with 14 digs for Le Grand, which is 12-3 overall.
Stone Ridge Christian 3, Brookside Christian 0 in Stockton – Sasha Stillman racked up 12 aces to help the Knights (22-6, 8-0 Central California Athletic Alliance) pick up a 25-10, 25-6, 25-5 victory on the road.
Sadi Tucker recorded 11 digs and Brooke Wareham added 15 assists for SRC.
Girls Water Polo
Buhach Colony 12, Atwater 6 in Atwater – Erin McBride poured in nine goals to lead the Thunder to a victory over Atwater. Gabi Perez added three goals, four assists and fave steals for BC.
Merced 15, Golden Valley 4 in Merced – Madaline Hall scored seven goals and Hannah Fernades scored three times as the Bears improved to 5-1 in the CCC. Hall added four steals and two assists. Merced goalie Jaden Key stopped nine shots.
Boys Water Polo
Buhach Colony 14, Atwater 9 in Atwater – Josh Whitaker finished with three goals, two assists and two steals as the Thunder knocked off the Falcons. Brayden Fookes, Jack Bustabade, Jared Hoffart and Will Seifert all added two goals for the Thunder.
Matt Rogers led the Falcons with six goals and seven steals. Trevor Knapp added three goals for Atwater (3-3 CCC).
Merced 15, Golden Valley 4 in Merced – Vincent Arroyo scored four goals and picked up five steals to help lead the Bears (4-2 Central California Conference) past the Cougars. Easton Hamm added three goals and three steals for Merced.
Girls Golf
Merced 264, El Capitan 275 in Merced – The Bears (9-0 CCC) edged out the Gauchos with Aubreanne Aponte leading the way with a round of 47. El Capitan’s Lauren Gudgel turned in the low round of the match with a 41.
Atwater 298, Golden Valley 322 in Atwater – Faith Johnson shot a 56 to help the Falcons pick up a win against the Cougars to improve to 5-4 in the CCC. Michaela Key led GV with a 58.
Girls Tennis
El Capitan 8, Golden Valley 1 in Merced – Jenasis Yarnell remained unbeaten on the season in the CCC with a 6-1, 6-1 victory in the No. 1 singles match as the Gauchos improved to 8-1 in the conference. The Cougars dropped to 7-3.
Merced 8, Buhach Colony 1 in Merced – Kate Colvin and Rebakah Friedman both won their singles matches 6-0, 6-0 to help the Bears improve to 7-3 in the CCC.
