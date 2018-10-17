El Capitan girls water polo clinches CCC championship with win over Merced.

Kendall Thomas scored seven goals to go along with two assists and three steals to lead the El Capitan to a 14-5 win over Merced at Merced High on Tuesday.
The win clinched at least a share of the Central California Conference championship for the Gauchos with two games remaining. El Capitan is a perfect 10-0 in the CCC.
Alexis Smith added three goals, two assists and three steals for the Gauchos. Jessica Delgado scored twice and Marlo Carpenter finished with five steals.
El Capitan improved to 19-6 overall.
Boys Water Polo
El Capitan 14, Merced 10 in Merced – The Gauchos jumped out to an 8-1 lead and held on for the win to improve to 9-1 in the CCC.
The win sets up a showdown on Thursday night when El Capitan hosts Buhach Colony for the CCC championship.
Rocco Cuttone led the way for El Capitan with five goals. Andrew Brown finished with three goals and four assists. Goalie Zach Pilkington finished with 11 saves in the cage for the Gauchos.
Nick Eckles led Merced with three goals, six steals and three blocks. Vincent Arroyo, JC Soto and Easton Hamm all added two goals each for the Bears.
Girls Volleyball
Stone Ridge Chrsitian 3, Elliot Christian 0 in Lodi – Sadi Tucker had 12 kills and five aces as the Knights finished with a perfect 12-0 run through the Central California Athletic Alliance. Brooke Wareham finished with 22 assists for SRC.
Le Grand 3, Waterford 0 in Waterford – The Bulldogs moved one step closer to a Southern League championship with a 25-20, 25-21, 25-15 win over the Wildcats. Priscilla Barnett led Le Grand with 13 kills and Alexa Ultreras added nine kills, two blocks and two aces.
Le Grand improved to 12-1 in the SL and 15-4 overall.
