Roundup: Paster lead Buhach Colony to narrow win over Golden Valley.

Trey Paster scored two touchdowns to help the Buhach Colony football team avoid an upset against Golden Valley with a 26-21 win on Friday night at Veterans Stadium.
Both of Paster’s touchdowns came in the first half, including a 77-yard run midway through the first quarter.
“Jon Buttrey had a great block on the play, Trey kept himself in bounds and ran up the sideline,” said Buhach Colony coach Kevin Navarra, whose team improved to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in the Central California Conference.
The game started with a scoring flurry in the first quarter as the two teams combined for 40 points in the first quarter. The Thunder led 26-14 at the end of the first quarter. The Buhach Colony defense held on the final three quarters.
“I think GV played hard,” Navarra said. “They had a good scheme against us. Obviously they know us well. The last couple weeks we’ve had to have some guys step up and play bigger roles. We found a way to keep it close and we were able to get a win.”
The game started with two special teams scores as Buhach Colony’s Noah Perez blocked a punt and Daniel Mancio scooped up the ball and scored to give the Thunder a 7-0 lead.
However, the Cougars (6-3, 3-2 CCC) answered back quickly when Zack Fernandez returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.
When it appeared like BC was going to pull away, Davon Johnson scored on a 65-yard touchdown catch from Jonathan Peredia to pull the Cougars within 20-14 late in the first quarter.
Buhach Colony’s Brandon Ruiz scored on a 1-yard sneak with 20 seconds left in the first quarter to give the Thunder a 26-14 lead.
Ryan Nunes pulled in a touchdown catch from Peredia in the third quarter to cut the Buhach Colony lead to 26-21.
The Thunder defense made the plays down the stretch to hold off Golden Valley.
Central Valley 23, El Capitan 16 in Ceres – Kevin Reid threw a touchdown pass and ran one in from 2 yards, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Gauchos to their first win of the season.
Central Valley’s Mark Ramirez scored on a 15-yard run to give the Hawks a 23-16 lead with 2:34 left in the third quarter.
Los Banos 42, Lathrop 7 in Los Banos – Justin Incaprera turned in his second straight monster performance with 248 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries.
Incaprera rushed for 232 yards and four touchdowns against Ceres last week.
The junior running back scored on a 47-yard run on the Tigers’ first play from scrimmage against Lathrop. He added touchdown runs of 21 and 33 yards in the first quarter.
Izaiah Flores recorded 11 tackles, including two sacks on defense for LB (6-3 overall, 4-1 Western Athletic Conference). Conner Cascia had two interceptions and Bryant Camp returned an interception 73 yards for a score for the Tigers.
Los Banos can earn a share of the WAC championship next week against Pacheco (8-1, 5-0 WAC).
Pacheco 56, Beyer 23 in Modesto – Panthers quarterback Marcus Ordunez rushed for three first-quarter touchdowns to get Pacheco off and running.
The Panthers (8-1, 5-0 WAC) clinched at least a share of their first conference championship in school history.
Julian Moran, Ronnie Garcia and Jaikob Salacup all added rushing touchdowns for Pacheco.
Escalon 42, Livingston 0 in Escalon – Lucca Dutra completed 14 of 18 passes for 220 yards and four touchdowns as the Cougars (7-2, 3-2 Trans-Valley League) routed the Wolves. Livingston dropped to 2-7 overall and 1-4 in the TVL.
Ripon Christian 41, Le Grand 0 in Le Grand – Michael Kamps started the scoring with a 5-yard run for the first of his two touchdowns as the Knights remained unbeaten at 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the Southern League.
Ripon Christian held Le Grand running back Tony Garcia to just 34 yards on 18 carries.
Dos Palos 41, Tranquillity 0 in Dos Palos – Zane Merrill had two long touchdowns for the Broncos, scoring on a 55-yard kickoff return to open the game and later adding a 90-yard touchdown reception as Dos Palos cruised to a victory at Bill Hume Stadium.
Armando Valencia added a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown for Dos Palos (4-5 overall, 3-1 West Sierra League).
Gustine 24, Waterford 14 in Gustine - Brandon Garbez rushed for 216 yards on 19 carries to help the Reds (5-4, 3-3 SL) upset Waterford. Jonathan Martin and Sal Resendez had touchdown runs and Alfonso Esquivez caught an 8-yard touchdown catch for Gustine.
Other local scores:
Denair 28, Mariposa 7
Hilmar 56, Riverbank 6
Stone Ridge Christian 63, Delta Charter 7
Comments