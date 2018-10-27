Roundup: Los Banos earns share of WAC championship with thrilling win over Pacheco.

Los Banos head coach Dustin Caropreso wanted a screen pass to running back Justin Incaprera. Quarterback Dasani Tate saw something else.
The Tigers quarterback went with the other option on the play and the result was a 70-yard touchdown to receiver Landon Ramos that proved to be the difference as Los Banos won a thriller in the eighth annual Crosstown Clash with a 28-21 victory over Pacheco High on Friday night at Loftin Stadium.
“It was a double read,” Caropreso said. “We wanted the screen to the right, but Dasani threw it to Landon on the left. I’m glad he did, because he took it to the house. They weren’t catching him.”
The Tigers defense came up with a big defensive stand in the final minutes, stopping the Panthers (8-2 overall, 6-1 in the Western Athletic Conference) inside the Tigers’ 10-yard line late.
Los Banos’ win means there is a three-way tie atop the WAC between the Tigers, Pacheco and Mountain House. All three teams win a share of the WAC championship with a 6-1 record.
“We felt after the Mountain House game that it was a game we could have won,” Caropreso said. “After that game we told our guys they had four guaranteed games left in the season. We went from game to game. Tonight we asked them how do they want it to end and our kids responded.”
Los Banos running back Justin Incaprera scored a pair of first-half touchdowns to give the Tigers (7-3) a 14-7 lead in the second quarter.
Pacheco quarterback Marcus Ordunez tied the game with a 4-yard run in the second quarter and game went to the half tied at 14-14.
Tate regained the lead for LB with a 5-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Pacheco answered back in the fourth quarter with a 1-yard run by Michael Farias.
Ramos and Tate gave the Tigers the lead for good with just over 6 minutes left in the game.
Incaprera finished with 117 yards and the two touchdowns on 18 carries. Andrew Borrego and Izaiah Flores both finished with two sacks.
“Our defense played their butts off tonight,” Caropreso said. “They made the big plays when they needed.”
Los Banos now leads the all-time series against Pacheco 6-2.
Buhach Colony 40, Atwater 19 in Atwater – Youlas Dickson rushed for two of the Thunder’s five rushing touchdowns as Buhach Colony finished the season 8-2 overall and 5-1 in the Central California Conference with a Bloss Bowl win over the Falcons.
Dickson’s second touchdown gave BC a 14-7 lead. Joshua Goodman added a touchdown run to give the Thunder a 21-7 lead.
Atwater answered with a touchdown pass from Isaiah Deleon to Richard DeLaRosa from 19 yards out to cut the lead to 21-13 with 1:36 left in the first half.
John Boyce hauled in a touchdown catch from Brandon Ruiz to extend the Thunder lead to 28-13 and Owen Thomas added a 5-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 34-13 in the third quarter.
“I think in that second and third quarter we made some adjustments and started pounded the ball between the tackles,” said Buhach Colony coach Kevin Navarra.
Buhach Colony now holds a 9-4 lead in the Bloss Bowl.
Patterson 55, El Capitan 30 in Merced – Ronald Harris hauled in three touchdown catches for the Gauchos (0-10, 0-6 CCC), but the Tigers offense was too much.
Patterson (6-4, 4-2 CCC) turned a 12-6 deficit into a 41-12 lead with 35 consecutive points.
Hilmar 41, Livingston 7 in Hilmar – Senior running back Issac Sharp had 10 carries for 140 yards and three touchdowns in the Yellowjackets (8-2, 4-2) win. Hilmar had 444 total yards on offense.
Le Grand 21, Mariposa 18 in Mariposa – The Bulldogs (4-6 overall, 3-4 Southern League) picked up a Green and Gold Bowl victory behind 195 rushing yards and one touchdown by Tony Garcia.
Le Grand scored all 21 points in the second half. Cesar Villegas scored on a 4-yard run and Ivan Perez added a 1-yard touchdown.
Millennium 49, Stone Ridge Christian 20 in Tracy – Isaiah Woods rushed for 340 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Falcons to win over the Knights (6-4 overall, 4-2 Central California Athletic Alliance).
Dos Palso 56, Avenal 6 in Avenal – Ronald Johnson and Ryan Ramirez both scored two touchdowns for the Broncos (5-5 overall, 4-1 West Sierra League).
Johnson finished with 104 rushing yards on just seven carries. Ramirez added 83 yards on two carries.
The Broncos rushed for seven touchdowns in the game.
Liberty 35, Chowchilla 27 in Madera – Wyatt Roth rushed for 251 yards and four touchdowns to help the Hawks (9-1, 4-0 North Sequoia League) erase a 20-point deficit to win the NSL championship.
Chowchilla (7-3, 3-1 NSL) had built a 20-0 lead in the second quarter on the strength of two touchdown passes for Cody Woolsey to Ronin Haley and a 54-yard touchdown run by Jordan Hornbeak.
Roth answered with four straight touchdowns on runs of 34, 3, 47 and 1 yards.
Other area scores:
Orestimba 44, Gustine 8
Ripon Christian 54, Delhi 0
