Stone Ridge Christian gets another shot at section title. Hilmar looking to defend championship.

Ken Shaw already has a collection of Sac-Joaquin Section runner-up plaques. Four of them at last count, all tucked away in the office of Stone Ridge Christian athletic director Joe Darretta.
“I don’t keep any of them,” Shaw said.
Shaw wants to start collecting blue banners. The Knights will have another opportunity to bring their first home on Saturday after cruising to victory in the Division VI semifinals on Tuesday night. Stone Ridge Christian (27-6) dispatched of No. 4 seed Sacramento Country Day 25-10, 25-25-13, 25-15 to earn their fifth trip to the section finals in six years.
“I want it more than anything,” said senior Sadie Tucker, who played on teams her freshman and sophomore years that fell short in the championship game. “I know how much it hurts coming home after a loss. This is my last chance.”
Shaw says this year’s team is made up of players who were little girls sitting up on the stage watching their older sisters, cousins and neighbors the last few years.
Now it’s their turn to take aim at a section championship.
“They want it so bad,” said Shaw, whose own daughter Sydney is a sophomore on the team. “They’ve been practicing all year for this. The camaraderie on this team is special. They really truly love playing with each other. All year they’ve come out of practice tired, sweaty and skinned up.”
The Knights made it to the championship games in 2013 and 2014 only to lose to Turlock Christian both times in four games. Stone Ridge Christian then earned its way back to title games in 2015 and 2016 only to lose to Woodland Christian both times.
Now that Turlock Christian and Woodland Christian have both moved up to Division V after winning both program won three section titles in a row, the Knights feel it’s their time.
“We’re glad the Turlock Christians and Woodland Christians have graduated,” Shaw said. “But we know we’re going to see one of two good teams in the finals. I know Big Valley Christian has a great team. (Forest Lake Christian) finished second in Woodland Christian’s league, so they have to be good too.”
Forest Lake Christian battled back from an 0-2 hole to defeat BVC in five games. Stone Ridge Christian will play Foresto Lake Christian in the Division VII championship game at noon at Ripon High.
Maartje Vander Dussen led the way against the Cavaliers on Tuesday with 13 kills and 18 digs. Tucker added 10 kills and four aces.
Also for SRC, Brooke Wareham finished with 22 assists and Laura Hooker added 18 digs.
“It’s all we talk about a practice, we want to win a section championship,” Tucker said.
Hilmar 3, Ripon 0 in Hilmar – The Yellowjackets (31-12) will go for a second straight Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship after sweeping the Indians 25-8, 25-16, 25-23 on Tuesday.
Hilmar will face No. 2 Colfax in the Division IV championship game on 3 p.m. at Ripon High.
Woodland Christian 3, Le Grand 0 in Woodland – The top-seeded Cardinals came back late to win the first game and then controlled the match the rest of the way in a 28-26, 25-19, 25-4 win over the No. 4 seed Bulldogs. Le Grand will still advance to the NorCal playoffs.
Boys Water Polo
Buhach Colony 15, Rodriguez 13 in Atwater – Jack Bustbade scored 10 goals to lead the Thunder to a win in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs.
Colin McIlhatton and Will Seifert each added three goals with Seifert finishing with six steals. Jared Hoffart chipped in with seven steals and goalie Andre Dalia stopped 11 shots. Fifth-seeded Buhach Colony will face No. 4 Johansen on Thursday in the quarterfinals at 3:30 p.m.
El Capitan 18, Oakmont 5 in Merced – Rocco Cuttone scored six goals to lead the No. 7 Gauchos to a playoff win. El Capitan will travel to No. 2 Rio Americano on Thursday for a quarterfinals matchup.
Andrew Brown added three goals for El Capitan. Aiden Ramirez finished with six assists and Zach Pilkington saved 14 shots.
Merced 9, Bear Creek 7 in Stockton – The Bears made it a clean sweep for the Central California Conference in the first round as the No. 9 seed upset the No.8 Bruins. Merced advances to face No. 1 seed Granite Bay at Del Oro High at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Girls Tennis
El Capitan 5, Christian Brothers 4 in Merced – Jenasis Yarrell, Karen Godinez, Paula Almeda and Serenna Malhi all won their singles matches to propel the Gauchos to a win in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III first round against the Falcons.
Lauren Leonardo and Kayla Ochoa teamed up to win a doubles match for El Capitan.
The Gauchos will face the winner of Manteca and Ceres on Monday in the semifinals.
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
Comments