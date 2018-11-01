CCC girls water polo sweeps three playoff games.

The El Capitan, Buhach Colony and Merced High girls water polo teams all won their first round playoff games on Wednesday to give the Central California Conference a perfect 3-0 day.
El Capitan won the CCC with a perfect 12-0 record in conference. The third-seeded Gauchos defeated Johansen 13-2 to open the postseason. They were led by Kendall Thomas, who scored five goals and came away with three steals.
Jessica Delgado added three goals and Evie Mumford recorded six assists for El Capitan, which hosts No. 6 Del Oro at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Buhach Colony 16, Ceres 6 in Atwater – The No. 7 seed Thunder received four goals from Ashland Alcorn and Erin McBride in their playoff rout over the Bulldogs. Gabi Perez added six assists and five steals for BC.
Buhach Colony will face No. 2 seed Tokay on Friday at 4 p.m.
Merced 12, Laguna Creek 6 in Merced – Katarina Capulong turned in a strong overallall effort with three goals, four assists and six steals for the Bears.
Madeline Hall added four goals and Anjoleena Garza scored three times. Sophia Hart led the Merced defensive effort with 11 steals.
The eighth-seeded Bears will take on No. 1 seed Rio Americano on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
