Area teams are hoping home-field advantage pays off in the playoffs.

There are many advantages to playing a home football game in the playoffs.
The biggest may be avoiding a long bus ride. With the Sac-Joaquin Section covering such a large region that includes the Sacramento area, Solano County and towns down south like Merced, you could be looking at a three-hour bus ride in rush hour traffic on a Friday.
Playing at home gives you an opportunity to play in front of your own fans, who also don’t have to make the long ride.
Seven teams from Merced County qualified for the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs and all of them will open at home (Merced and Hilmar both have first-round byes). The seven teams have combined to post a 49-15 record at home this season.
Golden Valley (6-4) will host its first-ever home football game on campus at Veterans Stadium. The Cougars return to the playoffs for the first time since 2006. Seventh-seeded Golden Valley will host No. 10 Cordova (5-5) in the Division IV playoffs with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
Buhach Colony (8-2) will host its first playoff game since 2012 when No. 9 Ponderosa (5-5) comes to Dave Honey Stadium. The No. 8 seed Thunder are 4-1 at home this year.
“I think being at home helps keep your routine as close to normal as possible,” said Buhach Colony coach Kevin Navarra. “From the time you watch film, to the time you eat to the time you’re in the weight room to the time you transport to the stadium. When you have to hit the road, you’re looking at two hours, unfortunately probably an extra hour of traffic, if you’re headed to Sacramento.”
In other playoff action:
Eighth-seeded Pacheco (8-20 host No. 9 Sierra (5-5) in the Division IV playoffs. The Panthers defeated the Timberwolves 36-14 earlier this season
In Division V, Los Banos (7-3) is the No. 8 seed and hosts No. 9 Orestimba (7-3) at Loftin Stadium.
In Division VII, No. 4 Gustine (5-5) will open at home against No. 5 Millennium (5-5).
Home teams have had a huge advantage in the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs. Last year, home teams posted a 49-15 record. The last three years, home teams are 144-46.
In the Central Section, both Chowchilla and Dos Palos will open the playoffs on Friday night.
The Tribe (7-3) are the No. 7 seed in the Division III playoffs and will host Highland of Bakersfield. Chowchilla is 4-1 at home this season.
Dos Palos (5-5) is the No. 9 seed in Division V and will open on the road at No. 8 Bishop Union (7-3). According to Google maps, the Broncos have to travel 232 miles for their matchup and it will take close to five hours.
Jansen Predictions
Cordova at Golden Valley (Golden Valley)
Ponderosa at Buhach Colony (Buhach Colony)
Sierra at Pacheco (Pacheco)
Orestimba at Los Banos (Los Banos)
Millennium at Gustine (Gustine)
Dos Palos at Bishop Union (Dos Palos)
Highland at Chowchilla (Chowchilla)
Last Week: 9-2. Season Total: 114-19 (.857)
Comments