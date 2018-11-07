No problems for Stone Ridge Christian in first round of NorCal volleyball playoffs.

Brooke Wareham might have to ice her right arm after serving up eight aces on Tuesday night to help lead the Stone Ridge Christian girls volleyball team to a 3-0 sweep over No. 8 seed Tomales in the Northern California Regional Division VI playoffs.
Wareham opened up serving in the second game against the Braves and didn’t stop until the Knights took a 19-0 lead.
“It’s definitely exciting when we get on a run like that,” Wareham said.
The top-seeded Knights (29-6) barely broke a sweat against an overmatched Braves team. Tomales came in with a 5-13 record.
The Braves had trouble against the Sac-Joaquin Section champions.
“Our girls are excited to play. We were ready,” said SRC coach Ken Shaw.
Shaw said the team was exhausted after winning the program’s first section title on Saturday with a grueling 3-1 win over Forest Lake Christian.
“Half of the girls slept all the way home,” Shaw said. “It was such a build up to the championship. I don’t think many of them got much sleep last week. Their first good sleep was on Saturday night.”
The Knight have had three days to regroup and prepare themselves for a run at a NorCal championship.
Maartje Vander Dussen, who played brilliantly in the the championship game with 24 kills and 30 digs, help lead the way against the Braves with eight kills and 11 digs. Sasha Stillman added eight kills too.
Sydney Shaw finished with 15 assists and Laura Hooker picked up 11 digs.
The Knights will be back in action on Saturday in the semifinals against No. 4 seed Redding Christian, which dispatched of No. 5 Calistoga 25-7, 25-10, 25-15. Stone Ridge will host Redding Christian at 6 p.m.
“We know so many of the teams in our section,” Ken Shaw said. “We’re researching and researching to find any information on the teams in NorCals.”
The Knights have the comfort of knowing the rest of their matches this year will be at home.
“It definitely feels good know we’re playing at home the rest of the way,” Wareham said. “He know our surroundings and we’re used to it here. It’s a big advantage for us.”
