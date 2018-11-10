Roundup: Hilmar routs Amador to set up another showdown with Escalon.

With Amador geared up to stop Isaac Sharp and the Hilmar running game, the Yellowjackets hurt the Buffaloes through the air.
Treven Crowley completed eight of 10 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns as No. 2 seeded Hilmar (9-2) routed No. 10 Amador (8-4) 44-7 in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI quarterfinals on Friday night.
Crowley connected on a 61-yard scoring strike with Aiden Azevedo and a 43-yard yard touchdown to Sharp.
“They really stacked the line of scrimmage against us so we were able to make some big plays through the air,” said Hilmar coach Frank Marques. “Crowley really had a good night.”
Crowley also added a 12-yard touchdown run.
The Hilmar defense held Amador to just 105 yards of offense and even started the scoring when Cole Cozine recovered a fumble in the end zone.
Azevedo hauled in four catches for 131 yards.
Hilmar will face rivals Escalon next week in the semifinals. The third-seeded Cougars defeated Calaveras 39-15 on Friday. Hilmar defeated Escalon 20-17 in overtime at Esclaon on Sept. 21.
“Oh my, isn’t life great,” Marques said about another battle with Escalon. “This is what life is all about. Some how it always ends up with us and Escalon in a drag out, knockout battle. It’s going to be a great game.”
Capital Christian 55, Buhach Colony 0 in Sacramento – The Thunder (9-3) were blanked on the road against the top seed in Division III. Capitan Christian jumped out to a 34-0 lead at the half.
Rio Linda 77, Pacheco 63 in Rio Linda – The two teams combined for 140 points, which may be a Sac-Joaquin Section playoff record for points in a postseason game.
Cameron Skattebo scored seven touchdowns to lead top-seeded Rio Linda (9-2). The Knights also had two kickoff returns for scores.
Pacheco quarterback Marcus Ordunez rushed for four touchdowns and also passed for one score. Panthers running back Julian Moran added two touchdown runs.
Pacheco finished the season with a 9-3 record.
Colfax 56, Los Banos 21 in Colfax – Falcons quarterback Alex Weir threw five touchdown passes, including three to Colton Reeves as the No. 1 seed in Division V improved to 11-0.
Los Banos quarterback Dasani Tate completed 15 of 28 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns. Tate connected with Landon Ramos and Bryant Camp for scores. Ramos caught seven balls for 121 yards and Camp finished with three catches for 98 yards.
Justin Incaprera carried the ball 22 times for 89 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers (8-4).
Denair 39, Gustine 18 in Denair – Hunter Musgrave scored two touchdowns to help propel the No. 1 seeded Coyotes (10-1) to a semifinal win over the Reds. Denair will face No. 3 Golden Sierra in the Division VII championship game next Saturday at Liberty Ranch High in Galt at 1 p.m.
Central Section
Shafter 50, Dos Palos 22 in Shafter – The top seeded Generals jumped out to a 30-7 lead and cruised to a win over the No. 9 Broncos.
