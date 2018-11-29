Roundup: El Capitan wrestling upsets state-ranked Turlock.

The El Capitan High boys wrestling team picked up a huge win on Wednesday night by knocking off Turlock 37-33 at the Stable Center. The Bulldogs came in ranked No. 25 in the state.
The Gauchos won eight of the 12 contested matches, including pins by Josiah Araujo (145 pounds), Shane Carl (160), Kevin Fernandez (195) and Kyle Lee (220).
El Capitan received other key wins from Devin Holman (138), Evan Myrtue (182), Jesus Garcia (106).
The Gauchos improved to 4-0 on the season.
Girls Soccer
Livingston 2, Grace Davis 0 in Livingston – Alexandra Mota and Jaquilli Rodriguez scored goals as the Wolves blanked the Spartans to improve to 2-0 this season. Jennifer Barajas picked up an assist for Livingston.
Boys Basketball
Sierra 45, Merced 37 in Merced – The Bears dropped to 1-1 this season as the Timberwolves were led by Jadeon Malone’s 11 points. Dhameer Warren paced the Bears with nine points.
College
Men’s Basketball
UC Merced 97, Bethesda University 75 in Merced – The Bobcats improved to 6-2 overall this season behind an 18-point effort from sophomore Jonah Cottrell. Aaron Laflin hit three 3-pointers on the way to finishing with 17 points and nine rebounds for UC Merced. Teammate Kyle Daugherty added a season-high 15 points.
Cole Taira recorded a career high with 10 assists.
