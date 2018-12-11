Local High School Sports Schedule for Friday, Dec. 14, 2018

Boys Basketball
7 p.m. – Merced at Oakdale
TBA – Buhach Colony at Merrill West Tournament; El Capitan at Cosumnes Oaks Tournament, Golden Valley at Red Bluff Tournament
Girls Basketball
TBA – Buhach Colony at Patterson Tournament
TBA – Mariposa, Hilmar at Hilmar Tournament
TBA – El Capitan, Livingston at Livingston Tournament
Boys Soccer
2 p.m. – Atwater vs Del Campo; 4 p.m. – Atwater vs Lincoln at Del Campo Tournament
3:30 p.m. – Golden Valley at Modesto, Pitman at Hilmar
8 p.m. – Livingston at Ygnacio Valley
Girls Soccer
4:30 p.m. – Livingston at Central Catholic
5:30 p.m. – Hilmar at Golden Valley
Boys Wrestling
7 a.m. – Merced, Buhach Colony, El Capitan, Livingston at Mike Tamana Invitation, Modesto JC
