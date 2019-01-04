Roundup: El Capitan boys rebound with win over Buhach Colony

Marcus McCutchen scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half as the El Capitan High boys basketball team erased a three-point deficit at the half to defeat Buhach Colony 60-50 at the Thunder Dome on Monday night.
Dillon Greenwood and Joe Serena added 16 points for the Gauchos (12-5 overall and 1-1 in the Central California Conference).
Jake Abrams paced Buhach Colony (0-2 CCC) with 15 points. Anoop Nagra finished with 14 points.
Golden Valley 75, Patterson 51 in Merced – Aurrion Harris scored 13 points to lead the Cougars (13-5, 2-0 CCC) past the Tigers. Zack Fernandez and Etrell Bowers both chipped in with 12 points 11 different GV players scored.
Central Valley 48, Atwater 45 in Atwater – Max Sanchez hit a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left to lift the Hawks past Atwater. The Falcons (7-9, 0-1 CCC) had a chance to tie in the final seconds, but turned the ball over.
Girls Basketball
El Capitan 70, Buhach Colony 42 in Merced – Amaya Ervin led the way for the Gauchos (11-7, 2-0 CCC) with 17 points and Nylah Hassaan had 13 points.
Atwater 61, Central Valley 8 in Ceres – The Falcons won their CCC opener in convincing fashion. Atwater improved to 12-5 overall and will host Patterson on Tuesday night.
