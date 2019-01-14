Roundup: Golden Valley picks up road win at Buhach Colony to remain atop CCC.

Golden Valley High boys basketball coach Keith Hunter can count on Etrell Bowers shouldering some of the scoring load every night.
The other Cougars’ scorers vary from game to game.
On Monday night it was Zack Fernandez’s turn. The junior guard scored 15 points to help the Cougars defeat Buhach Colony 58-46 at the Thunder Dome to remain unbeaten atop the Cnetral California Confernece at 4-0.
“The other day it was Avery Townsel with 14 points at Central Valley,” said Hunter, whose team improved to 15-5 overall. “It’s a good problem to have. We have good depth for a high school team.
“I feel I can start any of my guys. I feel I can bring any of them in at any time.”
Golden Valley’s depth allows Hunter to press as much as he wants and helps him navigate foul trouble.
The Cougars took control in the second quarter against the Thunder(10-10, 1-3 CCC), outscoring BC 19-8 in the quarter to open up a 28-17 lead at the half.
Bowers drained three 3-pointers during the quarter and finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
“He’s a very good athlete and a very good basketball player,” Hunter said. “I’m proud of that guy. He was sick tonight and it would have been easy for him to not play. He’s a good teammate.”
Anoop Nagra led Buhach Colony with 17 points. Gerald Braxton added seven points and 11 rebounds.
El Capitan 51, Patterson 37 in Merced – Marcus McCutchen led the Gauchos (15-5, 4-1 CCC) with 19 points.
El Capitan trailed by three points at the half. Anthony Yang added 16 points for El Capitan.
Merced 43, Atwater 31 in Atwater – The Bears (8-12, 2-2 CCC) won despite Robert Smid leading the Falcons with 20 points.
Girls Basketball
Atwater 65, Merced 43 in Merced – Kelsey Valencia poured in 25 points to help the Falcons break open the game late. Twin sister Lexi Valencia added 10 points.
Atwater (14-6, 3-1 CCC) pulled within a half game of El Capitan atop the CCC standings after the Gauchos lost 60-55 at Patterson.
Boys Soccer
Central Valley 3, Golden Valley 0 in Merced – Gerardo Flores scored two goals and assisted on the other score for the Hawks (9-2-3 overall and 3-1 CCC).
Flores is leading the CCC with 14 goals this season.
The Cougars dropped to 6-5-2 overall and 1-2 in the CCC.
