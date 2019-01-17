High School Sports

Merced College women win big road showdown at College of Sequoias

VISALIA

Hope Salsig scored 20 points as the Merced College women’s basketball team won 90-70 over College of the Sequoias in a battle of two of the top four teams ranked in the state.

The Lady Blue Devils, who came into the week ranked No. 3 in the state, won their 12th consecutive game to improve to 17-2 on the season and 3-0 in the Central Valley Conference.

The Giants dropped to 17-3 overall and 2-1 in the CVC.

Suzuna Shoji added 18 points, nine assists and six rebounds and Malaya Kendrick chipped in with 11 points and 13 rebounds for MC.

Men’s Basketball

Merced 79, West Hills-Coalinga 69 in Merced – The Blue Devils overcame a 17-point deficit to improve to 8-10 overall and 4-2 in the CVC.

High School

Boys Basketball

Golden Valley 74, Atwater 37 in Merced – Etrell Bowers scored 24 points to help the Cougars improve to 5-0 in the Central California Conference and 16-5 overall. Aurrion Harris added 13 points for GV.

Buhach Colony 71, Central Valley 66 in Ceres – Gerald Braxton poured in 33 points to help the Thunder pick up a road win. Anoop Nagra also scored 13 points for Buhach Colony (11-10, 2-3 CCC).

Merced 59, Patterson 42 in Merced – The Bears opened up a 19-point lead by the end of the third quarter to improve to 9-12 overall and 3-2 in the CCC.

Merced travels across town to Golden Valley on Friday night.

