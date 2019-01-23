El Capitan, Merced girls basketball both pick up wins to start second half of league.

The El Capitan High girls basketball team started the second round of Central California Conference play with a 64-25 win over Golden Valley at the Stable Center.
Amaya Ervin led the Gauchos (15-8 overall, 6-1 CCCC) with 18 points. Daniela Belmonte added 10 points.
Patterson 51, Buhach Colony 48 in Patterson – The Thunder dropped their second straight game to fall to 8-14 overall and 3-4 in the CCC.
Merced 69, Central Valley 24 in Merced – Khya Martin poured in 22 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to lead the Bears (10-7, 4-2 CCC) past the Hawks. Kaitlynn Perez added 14 points and 13 rebounds for Merced.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Ripon 57, Livingston 47 in Ripon – The Wolves (6-1 Trans-Valley League) dropped their first league game despite 29 points from Annie Winton.
Boys Soccer
Atwater 4, El Capitan 4 in Atwater –– The Gauchos and Falcons played to a draw. Aaron Perez, Carlos Bravo, Aziel Gutierrez and Alfono Torres all scored goals for Atwater (7-9-2 overall, 1-4-2 CCC). Gutierrez and Perez also picked up an assist.
Bobby Ceja scored a pair of goals for the Gauchos and Carlos Quintero and Osvaldo Moreno added one goal each.
Quintero also added an assist for El Capitan (8-5-2 overall, 4-1-1 CCC).
Comments