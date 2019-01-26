Roundup: Greenwood’s 28 points lead El Capitan past Merced.

Dillon Greenwood scored a season-high 28 points to help lead the El Capitan High boys basketball team to a 68-58 win over Merced on Monday night at Clemons Court at Merced High.
With the win the Gauchos improved to 18-6 overall and 7-2 in the Central California Conference.
Senior Marcus McCutchen added 21 points for El Capitan.
Merced dropped to 9-15 overall and 3-5 in the CCC.
Golden Valley 83, Central Valley 50 in Merced – Brendan Nole led five Cougars in double-figures with 15 points as GV improved to 20-5 overall and 9-0 in the CCC. Etrell Bowers (15), Avery Townsel (12), Bryan Livesay (11) and Aurion Harris (10) rounded out GV’s double-figure scorers.
Patterson 60, Atwater 42 in Atwater – Nathan Knight led the Falcons with 14 points as Atwater dropped to 9-14 overall and 2-6 in the CCC.
Girls Basketball
Atwater 74, Patterson 23 in Patterson – The Falcons did their part to set up Tuesday’s showdown against El Capitan with a rout of the Tigers. Atwater improved to 18-6 overall and 7-1 in the CCC.
El Capitan 59, Mercd 54 – The Gauchos had to work to come from behind against the Bears to get the win and remain in first place at 8-1 in the CCC. Amaya Ervin paced the Gauchos with 29 points. Nylah Hassaan and Alex Serena both chipped in with nine points.
Boys Soccer
Golden Valley 1, El Capitan 1 in Merced – The two teams played to a draw in a key CCC match. The Cougars (3-3-2 CCC) struck first when Carlos Garcia scored 15 minutes into the match on a pass from Carlos Melgarejo.
El Capitan (6-1-2 CCC) tied the match in the 70th minute on an own goal by the Cougars.
Golden Valley goalie Andrew Sanchez stopped six shots.
Girls Soccer
Golden Valley 1, El Capitan 0 in Merced – The Cougars helped their playing chances by sweeping the season series with the Gauchos. Golden Valley is now 9-7-2 overall and 5-1-2 in the CCC.
