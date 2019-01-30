Roundup: Gauchos girls soccer rebounds with win over Buhach Colony

After losing a tough match to Golden Valley, El Capitan responded with a resounding 7-0 win over Buhach Colony on Tuesday at Buhach Colony High.
Anaya Shelton and Haley Espinoza both scored two goals for the Gauchos, who improved to 8-4-2 overall and 7-2-1 in the Central California Conference.
The Gauchos will host first place Central Valley on Tuesday.
Stone Ridge Christian 12, Aspire Langston Hughes Academy 0 in Merced – Maartje Vander Dussen finsihed with a hat trick and one assist to lead the Knights. Sydney Shaw added two goals and two assists and Melanie Jimenez scored twice for Stone Ridge Christian.
Boys Soccer
Central Valley 1, Golden Valley 0 in Ceres – Isaac Juarez delivered the lone goal of the match when his shot slipped through the hands of Golden Valley goalie Jose Calderon. The Hawks improved to 8-2 in the CCC.
Calderon finished with six saves for the Cougars (3-4-2 CCC).
College Baseball
Merced College 18, Gavilan 2 in Gilroy – Clayton Hall collected five hits to go with three runs and three RBIs as the Blue Devils improved to 3-0 on the season.
Merced College pounded out 21 hits. Tyler Butterfield had two hits and drove in four runs.
Comments