Ervin sets career-high scoring mark to lead El Capitan girls past Central Valley

Amaya Ervin scored a career-high 37 points to lead the El Capitan girls basketball team to a 60-38 win over Central Valley on Thursday night.
It’s the third time this season Ervin has topped 30 points.
The Gauchos finished the regular season with a 19-9 overall record and a 10-2 finish in the CCC. El Capitan finished second to Atwater just one year after going 1-11 in the conference.
El Capitan will find out on Saturday who they open the playoffs against.
Merced 58, Golden Valley 46 in Merced – Khya Martin delivered big with 23 points and 12 rebounds as the Bears finish the regular season with a 14-9 record overall and 8-4 in the CCC.
Kaitlynn Perez added 11 points, 10 rebounds and six steals for the Bears.
Livingston 51, Riverbank 19 in Riverbank – Annie Winton scored 31 points to help the Wolves wrap up the outright Trans-Valley League championship.
Livingston finishes 11-1 in the TVL.
Girls Soccer
El Capitan 7, Patterson 0 in Merced – Anaya Shelton scored four goals and Haley Espinoza scored twice as the Gauchos secured second place with a win over the Tigers.
El Capitan is headed to the playoffs for the first time in the program’s history after finishing 8-2-2 in the CCC. Bella Spiva added the other Gauchos’ goal.
Boys Soccer
Golden Valley 3, Merced 1 in Merced – Carlos Megarejo scored two goals and Manny Madrigal added one goal and one assist as the Cougars defeated the Bears.
Golden Valley qualified for the playoffs with a third-place finish in the CCC with a record of 6-4-2.
Cougars goalie Jose Calderon saved five shots. Cristian Gaona and Noah Hoekstra both recorded assists.
Merced finished with a record of 3-7-2 in the CCC.
