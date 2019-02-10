El Capitan sends 9 wrestlers to Masters, Hilmar wins blue banner

El Capitan had a successful weekend, qualifying nine wrestlers for next week’s Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Tournament.
The Gauchos were led by Shane Carl (154 pounds) and Evan Myrtue (162), who took home individual titles at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III Championships at Atwater High on Saturday.
Joseph Pia (108) and Devin Holman (134) also turned in strong performances with third-place finishes.
Oakdale ran away with the meet with nine Mustang wrestlers winning individual titles. El Capitan finished third as a team.
Merced’s David Granados was the only other local wrestler to reach the finals. Granados finished second in the 113-pound division.
Division IV
Three are wrestlers won individual championships at the Division IV championships at Casa Roble High in Orangevale. Pacheco’s Jose Navarro (132) and Dionico Navarro (138) both finished atop their divisions.
Los Banos’ Gabriel Mendoza also won the 182-pound championship.
Division V
Hilmar won the team tilte at the Division V championships at Calaveras High. The Yellowjackets were led by title winners Broc Perry (113), Wyatt Carter (126) and Justin Rentfro (220).
