Le Grand headed back to section title game. GV, El Capitan lose in penalty kicks.

The Le Grand High boys soccer team will get a shot at back-to-back section championships.
Spearheaded by a hat trick from Hector Tejeda, the top-seeded Bulldogs (15-3-2) defeated No. 4 Millennium 4-1 on Thursday. Yahir Gonzalez added another goal for Le Grand.
The Bulldogs will face No. 3 Delta in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI championship on Saturday at Cosumnes Oaks in Elk Grove at 2 p.m.
Livingston 4, Ventura Academy 0 in Livingston – Jose Balderos scored two goals to help lead the No. 2 seeded Wolves (22-2-2) advanced to the semifinals in the Division IV playoffs.
Daniel Cruz and Salvador Lopez both added scores for Livingston.
The Wolves will host No. 3 Liberty Ranch on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
East Union 1, El Capitan 1 (EU wins PKs) in Merced – The fifth-seeded Lancers defeated No. 4 El Capitan 7-6 in penalty kicks.
The game was tied 1-1 at the end of regulation and overtime.
The Gauchos finished with a 12-7-4 record.
Ceres 0, Golden Valley 0 (Ceres wins PKs) in Ceres – The No. 2 seeded Bulldogs outlasted the No. 7 Cougars 4-3 in penalty kicks as the two teams played a scoreless draw through regulation and overtime.
Girls Basketball
Mariposa 64, Rio Vista 22 in Mariposa – The top-seeded Grizzlies cruised past the Rams in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs.
Mariposa will host No. 4 Western Sierra Collegiate Academy in the semifinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Chowchilla 47, Granite Hills 42 in Chowchilla – The Tribe kept their hopes for a second straight Valley Championship with a home win on Thursday.
Chowchilla will travel to No. 2 Coalinga on Tuesday for a semifinal matchup at 7 p.m.
