Local Roundup: Le Grand, Hilmar soccer win section championships.

Julian Valencia scored two goals, including the game-winning goal in the 75th minute, to lead the Le Grand High boys soccer team to a 4-3 win over Delta and a second-straight Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI championship on Saturday afternoon at Cosumnes Oaks High in Elk Grove.
The game was tight throughout with neither team leading by a goal. The Bulldogs (16-3-2) had to fight from behind throughout the match, trailing 2-1 at the half.
Brian Lua pulled the Bulldogs even at 2-2 with a goal early in the second half.
Trailing 3-2, Celestino Garcia scored on a long free kick to pull Le Grand back into a 3-3 tie.
That set up Valencia’s game-winning goal late.
Hilmar 6, Encina Prep 4 (OT) in Ek Grove – The Yellowjackets also brought home a blue banner by coming back from a 3-1 deficit. Bryan Millan scored three goals in regulation to lead the comeback.
The game was tied 4-4 at the end of regulation with Hilmar scoring two goals in the overtime periods to win.
It’s Hilmar’s four section title this school year. The Yellowjackets have also won blue banners in football, girls volleyball and wrestling.
Wrestling
Three local boys headed to state
El Capitan High Devin Holman (132 pounds) and Evan Myrtue (160) both qualified for the CIF State Meet for the second straight year with strong performances at the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Meet at Delta College in Stockton on Saturday.
Holman went 4-2 at the tournament to clinch his berth to Bakersfield next week.
He’ll be joined by fellow Gauchos senior Myrtue, who finished third after going 5-1.
Also making the trip to state is Hilmar senior Justin Rentfro (220), who finished third after going 5-1 in the two-day tournament.
Atwater’s Verguo leads local contingent advancing to state
Atwater senior Monica Verdugo finished second in the 101-pound division after going 3-0 at the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Meet at Lincoln High on Saturday.
Verdugo went 3-1 in the tournament and is one of seven local girls wrestlers headed to the CIF State Meet on Thursday at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield.
Pacheco’s Tajivale also finished in second place in the 235-pound division.
Also advancing to state were: Destiny Torres (Los Banos), Naomi Cortez (Delhi), Leonor Del Rio (Pacheco), Linda Pelayo (Los Banos) and Alejandra Gonzalez (Buhach Colony).
College
Women’s Basketball
Merced College 88, Reedley 55 in Merced – Ayaka Nakashima led the Blue Devils with 19 points and set a Lady Blue Devils record along the way. Nakashima drained five 3-pointers to give her 78 on the season, which breaks the record of 74 set by Megan Karker.
UC Merced 76, La Sierra University 55 in Merced – Freshman Haylee Ownes scored a career-high 19 points to help the Bobcats (23-6 overall, 11-4 California Pacific Conference) close out the regular season.
Rainah Smith added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Bobcats, who will open up the Cal Pac Tournament next week in Lancaster.
Men’s Basketball
UC Merced 76, La Sierra University 68 in Merced – Raphauel Durr’s 17-point, 10-rebound effort helped the Bobcats wrap up the regular season with a win.
Ryan Hawood led UC Merced (14-12, 7-7 Cal Pac) in scoring with 20 points.
