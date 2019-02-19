Mariposa girls haven’t won a section since 1980. The drought can end on Saturday.

The Mariposa High girls basketball team has one of the tallest front courts of any team in the area.
That length was on display in the Grizzlies’ 69-41 win over Western Sierra on Tuesday night in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V semifinals. Milea Appling led three Mariposa players who finished with double-doubles, racking up 20 points and 17 rebounds.
Teammate Lily Heavner added 15 points and 13 rebounds and Alex Williams chipped in with 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Grizzlies (25-1). Williams as listed at 6-feet and Heavner and Appling are both listed at 5-10.
Top-seeded Mariposa will face Argonaut in the section championship game on Saturday at Golden One Center at a time to be determined. The Grizzlies are trying to win their first girls basketball section championship since 1980.
“It’s my last year as a coach, I can’t tell you the emotions I’m experiencing,” said Mariposa coach Trace DeSandres. “So many times we were so close. To finally get to a section final...I’m ecstatic.”
The game was tight in the third quarter with Mariposa leading 35-31. However, the Grizzlies came up with some timely shots and outscored Western Sierra 34 to 10 the rest of the way.
Taylor Vegely hit a big 3-pointer to ignite a Grizzlies’ run. Jade Meisner followed by draining a 3-pointer and Heavner scored on a put-back for a quick 8-0 run.
“Those three baskets changed the momentum,” DeSandres said. “That separated us in the third quarter.”
