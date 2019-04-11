Roundup: El Capitan edges El Capitan to finish two-game sweep.

The Buhach Colony Thunder gather around to listen to head coach Greg Wakefield following a 2-0 victory over the Atwater Falcons earlier this season. The Thunder picked up a 2-1 win over El Capitan on Thursday. sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Buhach Colony High sophomore Kadon Floro drove in teammate John Trujillo twice, including the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as the Thunder defeated El Capitan 2-1 on Thursday afternoon at El Capitan High.

The Thunder (11-3 overall, 7-1 Central California Conference) swept the two-game series from the Gauchos (9-10, 4-4 CCC) this week and sit atop the conference standings.

Floro and Trujillo both had two hits and Floro picked up the win in relief, throwing three innings.

Alex Kendick came in and pitched a scoreless seventh inning to pick up the save.

Anthony Perez pitched a complete game for El Capitan, striking out eight and giving up just the two runs on seven hits.

Merced 9, Central Valley 5 in Ceres – Julian Torres and Grant deal both drove in two runs as the Bears picked up their second straight win. Joshua Alarcon and Andrew Nannini both had two hits for Merced (6-11 overall, 2-4 CCC).

Xavier Stewart struck out 10 hitters in six innings to pick up the win on the mound.

Softball

Le Grand 15, Denair 1 in Le Grand – Alexa Ultreras and Johnni Cowie both had two hits and Angie Belmontes picked up the win for the Bulldogs, who improved to 10-6 overall and 7-2 in the Southern League.