Jake Sapien, Buhach Colony Photo By Grag Wakefield, Buhach Colony High

Buhach Colony High sophomore Jake Sapien had thrown just nine innings coming into Monday’s game against Hoover.

The right-hander still looked in midseason form, tossing a no-hitter as the Thunder opened the Fresno Easter Classic with a 14-0 win over Hoover at Clovis East High.

Sapien struck out eight and walked two in a game that was stopped after five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.

Sapien also helped himself with the bat, collecting two hits, two runs scores and two RBIs.

Brendan Ekizian added three hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs for Buhach Colony (12-3).

Sapien is now 2-0 on the season with a 0.50 ERA.

Le Grand 7, Gustine 1 in Le Grand – Aaron Martinez tossed a one-hitter for the Bulldogs with six strikeouts.

Tyler Keiki had three hits and three runs scored and Ivan Perez had two hits, three RBIs and two stolen bases for Le Grand (3-11 overall, 1-8 Southern League).

Boys Volleyball

El Capitan 3, Buhach Colony 1 in Merced – The Gauchos outlasted the Thunder 25-22, 26-24, 23-25, 26-24.

Thay Vang had 14 kills and Drew Hill recorded 39 assists Buhach Colony. Cody Marlowe added 20 assists for BC.