Livingston star breaks school home run record to help Wolves clinch playoff spot.

Cesar Avila, Livingston Photo By Shawn Jansen/Merced Sun-Star

Senior Cesar Avila broke the Livingston High record for home runs in a season when he launched a homer in the fourth inning against Ripon on Thursday afternoon.

It was Avila’s eighth home run this season, which breaks the record of seven set by A.J. Garcia in 1996.

The Wolves went on to win 7-2 over the Indians. The victory clinched a playoff spot and kept Livingston all alone atop the Trans-Valley League standings at 8-2 in league play 15-10 overall.

Avila finished 2 for 3 at the plate with two runs and two RBIs. Julian Cabrera also had two hits and two runs for the Wolves.

Buhach Colony 10, Central Valley 0 in Atwater – Nine Thunder hitters had at least one hit, including a two-run home run off the bat of sophomore Jake Sapien.

Sapien, Dhelahn Tilghman, RJ Garcia and Brendan Ekizian drove in two runs apiece for Buhach Colony, which is alone in first place in the Central California Conference at 19-5 overall and 9-1 in conference.

Alex Kendrick pitched four scoreless innings to pick up the win. The game was stopped after five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.

Atwater 9, Patterson 0 in Patterson – Jacob Weiss struck out 13 in six scoreless innings to pick up the win. The junior gave up one hit after pitching a no-hitter in his last outing.

Weiss also doubled twice and scored a run. Fernando Ruvalcaba collected three hits with two runs and two RBIs, and Jakob Faulk picked up two hits and drove in three runs for Atwater (21-4, 8-2 CCC).