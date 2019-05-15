Buhach Colony duo combine on perfect game, Atwater rallies late in playoff openers.

Antonio Cortez, Buhach Colony Photo By Shawn Jansen

Antonio Cortez retired all 12 batters he faced and then reliever Kadon Floro retired the side in order in the fifth inning as the two Buhach Colony pitchers combined on a perfect game in the Thunder’s 18-0 win over Johnson in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoffs on Wednesday afternoon at Buhach Colony High.

The Thunder (22-5) looked every bit the No. 1 seed as they steamrolled the No. 16 seeded Warriors.

Cortez cruised through his four innings, striking out eight. Floro struck out two in the fifth inning. The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.

The offense pounded out 14 hits against three different pitchers.

Daniel Casso went 4 for 4 at the plate with a double, triple, four runs scored and two RBIs. Sophomore Jake Sapien doubled twice and drove in three runs. Alex Kendrick finished with five RBIs. Dhelahn Tilghman added two hits, two runs and three runs batted in and Brendan Ekizian finished with two hits and two runs scored.

Buhach Colony will host No. 9 Rio Americano on Thursday at 4 p.m. for a second-round playoff game.

Atwater 9, Ceres 5 in Atwater – The third-seeded Falcons overcame a three-run deficit in the fifth inning with four runs in the fifth and three runs in the sixth to open the Division III playoffs with a win over the Bulldogs.

Jacob Weiss collected three hits, including two doubles and drove in four runs to lead the Falcons offense. Colby Flatt added three hits and Anthony Diaz drove in two runs.

Dylan McCartney picked up the win in relief for Atwater (24-4).

The Falcons will host No. 6 Manteca on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Oakdale 10, El Capitan 0 in Oakdale – Brett Maddock pitched a three-hit shutout as the Mustangs eliminated the Gauchos from the Division III playoffs.

Alex Daoud drove in three runs and Oakdale finished with 12 hits.

Anthony Perez had two hits for El Capitan (14-14-1).

Sierra 2, Golden Valley 0 in Manteca – Jason Silva tossed a four-hit shutout, striking out 10 batters along the way as the No. 2 seeded Timberwolves slipped past the Cougars.

Zion Bell had two hits and a run for Sierra.