Roundup: Atwater star’s four TDs leads Falcons to overtime win over Golden Valley.

The best part of Charles Jackson’s fourth touchdown of the night was watching his teammates celebrate a win.

The Atwater High senior scored on a 2-yard run in overtime to seal the Falcons’ wild 41-35 win over Golden Valley on Friday night at Veterans Stadium.

“I had a feeling I was going to get in,” Jackson said. “I just trusted me lineman. As soon as I got in, I turned around and saw everyone celebrating. I knew we had won.”

It was a big night for Jackson, who already had touchdown runs of 3 and 4 yards and caught an 85-yard touchdown reception.

“He played really well,” said Atwater coach Seneca Ybarra, whose team improved to 6-2 overall and 3-1 in the Central California Conference. “We didn’t play him a lot on defense because we knew we needed him on offense. He’s holding on to the ball. Before his MO would be to have some great games, but he’d lose the football.

“That hasn’t been happening and our record reflects that.”

Sophomore Jabari Phillips had another big night for the Cougars (3-4, 1-2 CCC). Phillips tallied four touchdowns, scoring on runs of 1, 14, 30 and 3 yards.

“He won’t go down,” Ybarra said. “And he’s only a sophomore. I don’t think anybody is thrilled about that.”

The Falcons will have a bye next week.

Golden Valley will play El Capitan next week at Merced College.

Le Grand 42, Delhi 7 in Le Grand — Bulldogs sophomore quarterback Aaron Martinez completed 13 of 22 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Michael Dinkins.

Dinkins finished with seven catches for 177 yards and the two scores. Gavin Hernandez racked up 113 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

Le Grand improved to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the Southern League.

Livingston 52, Modesto Christian 0 in Livingston — The Wolves celebrated homecoming with a blowout win over the Crusaders. Rocklin Baptista connected on touchdown passes with Cooper Winton, Donovan Brown and Eli Morales early.

Dos Palos 28, Coalinga 7 in Coalinga — Zane Merrell hauled in three catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns as the Broncos improved to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the West Sierra League.

Dos Palos sophomore Trent Calvert threw for 172 yards and three touchdowns.

Tyree Martin scored on a 45-yard touchdown run to start the scoring for the Broncos in the first quarter.

Washington Union 47, Chowchilla 27 in Chowchilla — Lawrence Stell threw for 272 yards and four touchdowns as the Panthers improved to 6-1 on the season and 1-0 in the North Sequoia League.

Tony Woolsey threw three touchdown passes for Chowchilla (3-5, 0-2 NSL), including two scores to Bobby Faddis.

Other Area Scores:

Pacheco 31, Ceres 21

Ripon Christian 48, Gustine 0

Hilmar 28, Hughson 13

Mariposa 50, Waterford 0